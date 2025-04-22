Emerson Is Recognized As The Leader In The 2024 SPARK Matrixtm: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Process And Batch Manufacturing By QKS Group



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Process and Batch Manufacturing platform vendors. Emerson, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Emerson as a technology leader in their analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Process and Batch Manufacturing, 2024 platform market.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Emerson was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Process and Batch Manufacturing, 2024 for its advanced capabilities in optimizing process and batch manufacturing operations. Leveraging its DeltaVTM MES software solutions including DeltaV Workflow Management , Emerson delivers a comprehensive solution that enhances operational efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, and provides near real-time data insights. With a strong focus on automation, digital transformation, and scalability, the company empowers manufacturers to streamline production, improve decision-making, and drive sustainable growth. As a global leader in automation technology, Emerson continues to expand its impact, offering innovative and intelligent solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing.

QKS Group defines the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Process and Batch Manufacturing category as a software-based solution used in process-oriented manufacturing industries to monitor, control, and optimize production processes. It encompasses functions such as workflow management, process monitoring, quality control, inventory management, weighing & dispensing, recipe management, resource allocation, traceability, and reporting. A modern MES also integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and production process control systems for offering real-time visibility into the shop floor. This visibility is instrumental in optimizing work schedules, monitoring equipment efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and meticulously tracking materials. Additionally, process and batch MES enable organizations to streamline various departments, enabling effective utilization of real-time production data and data-driven decision-making processes."

Emerson sets itself apart in the MES market by offering highly adaptable solutions designed to meet the complex requirements of GMP-regulated industries, particularly in the life sciences segment. By integrating DeltaV MES with the DeltaV distributed control system (DCS) and ERP systems, Emerson ensures seamless data exchange, enhancing operational efficiency and compliance. The company's innovative DeltaV Workflow Management simplifies recipe authoring with a no-code/low-code approach through a SaaS model, reducing implementation costs while improving accessibility with its modern, browser-agnostic interface. Additionally, the integration of DeltaV Spectral Process Analytical Technology (PAT) into batch execution strengthens real-time quality control, enabling predictive analytics and proactive quality management.

The company is also exploring further opportunities to enhance data management with AspenTech's InmationTM software to enhance data analytics and connectivity while expanding data lake capabilities to drive real-time insights. Its future developments include an upgraded DeltaV MES with an enhanced user interface, improved cybersecurity, and increased usability to support scale-up and scale-out manufacturing processes. Additionally, DeltaV Workflow Management is expected to see expanded equipment tracking, material management, and enhanced system integration, all while maintaining its intuitive, no-code/low-code design, said Nithin A K , Analyst at QKS Group .

As a global organization, Emerson continually strengthens its presence in key markets of North America, and Europe, Asia and Latin America to meet the growing global demand for digital transformation in life sciences manufacturing. With a strong focus on drug substance and drug product manufacturing, Emerson's MES solutions have enabled seamless MES-DCS integration, significantly reducing batch release times and improving operational efficiency. As life sciences manufacturers seek scalable, compliant, and innovation-driven MES solutions, Emerson remains at the forefront of digital transformation and operational excellence.

"Emerson's comprehensive DeltaV MES, including Workflow Management, helps life sciences companies get life-saving therapies to patients faster by enabling pipeline acceleration, real time release, and flexible manufacturing – with solutions ranging from discovery to commercial manufacturing." - Kristel Biehler, vice president of life sciences, Emerson

Emerson is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, control systems and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson .

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services . At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

