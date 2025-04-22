Borgwarner Awarded On The USA TODAY America's Climate Leaders 2025 List



Second consecutive year BorgWarner has been included on the list BorgWarner featured in the Top 100 and ranked 2nd out of 22 in the Automotive & Components sector

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been awarded on USA TODAY's list of America's Climate Leaders 2025. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on April 22nd, 2025, and can be viewed on usatoday .

The America's Climate Leaders of 2025 award is based on a two-step process. First is the application and research phase. Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available. To be considered for the award, a company must meet the following criteria:

The company is headquartered in the USA.The company had revenue of at least $50 million in 2023.Independent emission reporting with data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 for the years 2021 to 2023.In case a CDP rating is available, the score had to be at least C.Broader environmental record (e.g. no oil exploration, non-GHG pollution, or deforestation).

The second step is the data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.

"BorgWarner's commitment to sustainability is truly a testament to the efforts from our team members around the world. Their innovative ideas to reimagine our technologies, enhance our plant processes and find solutions to reduce emissions is why we've seen our Scope 1 and 2 emissions continue to decrease from our 2021 baseline," said Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbos and Thermal Technologies, Environmental Sustainability Lead. "We're honored to be recognized once again as a Climate Leader by USA Today, and we continue to make progress toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient world and to be carbon neutral in our operations by 2035."

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. With a focus on sustainability, we're helping to build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

