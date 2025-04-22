Northeastern Illinois University's College Of Business And Technology Marks 40 Years Of Impact With A Campaign And Celebration

Weeklong Celebration Culminates at a May 3rd Reception

Featuring Alumnus Lt. Col. George Vukotich, Ph.D.

CHICAGO , April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeastern Illinois University's College of Business and Technology (CBT) is celebrating its 40th anniversary, commemorating four decades of academic excellence, innovation and community impact.

The celebration, themed "Building Brighter Futures," will take place April 28 through May 3 and will conclude with a special dinner reception on Saturday, May 3, at Biagio Events and Catering in Chicago.

Founded in 1983–84, the College has played a vital role in preparing future leaders in business and technology by offering a high-quality, industry-relevant education. CBT is among the top 5% of business schools worldwide accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International and has developed meaningful partnerships, expanded student support and scholarships, and contributed to research in an evolving global business landscape.

"Celebrating 40 years is about honoring our past achievements, recognizing those who made them possible, and focusing on a bold vision for the future," said Dr. Michael Bedell, dean of the College of Business and Technology. "Our commitment to inclusive, innovative, and research-driven education continues to grow in partnership with our students, communities and industry stakeholders."

Throughout the celebration week, alumni, students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to attend events including a student leadership showcase, a meet-the-deans gathering, staff and alumni appreciation activities, an alumni panel, a digital series honoring key contributors, and a research and creative activities symposium.

The anniversary reception will feature keynote remarks by Lt. Col. George Vukotich, Ph.D. ('80, B.A. Business and Management) , who will highlight the College's legacy and its trajectory for the next 40 years.

The College of Business and Technology has long been a cornerstone of Northeastern," said Northeastern Illinois University President Katrina E. Bell-Jordan, Ph.D. "Its graduates are leaders in their fields and serve our communities and region with distinction. This 40th anniversary milestone reflects the dedication and vision of the CBT's faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners."

Looking ahead, CBT will launch the "40 Years Further" campaign , an effort to invest in academic innovation, expand facilities, and increase student scholarships.

Event sponsors supporting the 40th Anniversary celebration and the goal to reach $40,000 include:



Golden Eagle Sponsor : Quintin and Olga Marx ('19, B.S. Accounting) of New World Van Lines

Goldie Sponsors : The NEIU Offices of the President and Provost; Linda Del Bosque of Chicago Latina Magazine Community Champion Sponsors : Heather ('06, M.A. Counseling; '20, MBA) and Derek Lantry of Right at Home; Dr. Michael and Susanne Bedell; John Amundsen ('05, B.A. History; '20, MBA) and Sarah Kane; Carly Stanger of MidCo International, Inc.; NEIU Office of Institutional Advancement; Jack and Coraline Butler; and Dr. Allen N. and Susan B. Shub

Additional 40th anniversary supporters include Andy Shafer; Dr. Pat Delaney of SIBC Corp; Sara Jennetten ('17, B.S. Accounting) of Blank Mason Candle Bar; Laura De Los Santos of Midwest Mestiza; Charlene Jefferson-Johnson of C2Detail Events; Susanne Bedell of Custom Flair Designs; Bill Goers of Goers Communications; and Victor Sciborski ('15, B.S.; '18, M.S. Accounting); Dr. Charles Funk; and donors who request to remain anonymous.

For a full schedule of events or to participate, visit neiu/cbt-40years .

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County.

SOURCE Northeastern Illinois University

