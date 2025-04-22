AAON To Host Investor Day Event On June 10, 2025

TULSA, Okla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leading producer of premium HVAC solutions, today announces that it will host an Investor Day Event on June 10th in New York, NY at NASDAQ MarketSite located at 151 West 43rd Street. The event will consist of a formal presentation given by Matt Tobolski, CEO-designate, Rebecca Thompson, CFO & Treasurer, and additional members of the executive leadership team. For more details and to register to attend the event, visit . For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the presentation will also be available via the same link.

In the morning of June 10th, management will give a formal presentation on the company from 9am EDT to 12pm EDT. The presentation will include but not be limited to topics such as an overview of the company and industry, disruptive market trends like decarbonization and government regulations, growth strategies, data center market opportunities, capital deployment and capacity expansion plans, and management's long-term outlook. The presentation will also provide investors with plenty of time to have questions answered by AAON's management team.

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AAON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED