Switch Certificate Adds To North's Sustainability Accolades

TROY, Mich., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North, a U.S.-based leader in fintech and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Sustainability Certificate by Switch , a recognized world leader in corporate sustainability. This occasion marks the sixth time North has received this honor.

North is awarded the Sustainability Certificate for using 100% renewable energy within the Switch ecosystem. The certificate recognizes that, in 2024, Switch retired 348 Renewable Energy Credits on behalf of North, making the company's consumption 100% Green at Switch's data center facilities. These renewable energy credits, generated by Nevada solar farms, comply with Greenpeace's principles of locality, additionality, and sustainability.

North's enduring, company-wide dedication to sustainability

"We're fully committed to the sustainability of our planet," said Andy Bolin, Chief Information Officer for North. "That's why we long ago introduced green-friendly initiatives like digital receipts and paperless statements. For the past several years we have taken that commitment to a whole new level with Switch data centers that officially run on 100% renewable energy."

Bolin continued: "We've been hosting all of our business unit systems in Switch since early 2017. We consolidated seven separate data centers into two fully redundant Data Centers that run on 100% renewable energy - all without dropping a single transaction. `Impressive' doesn't begin to describe the results achieved by our IT, Operations, and Engineering teams."

North was also the 2023 recipient of the Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes the people, teams, and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

The latest Switch accolade enhances North's history of operational efficiencies and philanthropic work in support of sustainability and green initiatives. The company annually marks Earth Day with donations to worthy causes and organizations. Noted Chief Human Resources Officer, Kari Lawry: "On this 55th anniversary Earth Day, North is proud to once again donate to The Canopy Project and The Coral Reef Alliance . Both organizations align perfectly with this year's theme 'our power, our planet,' which aims to highlight the importance of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, and tidal power."

Lawry continued, "At North we appreciate and value the daily life support systems that the natural environment provides us. Many of our merchants are family businesses that have spanned generations. North is proud to do our part to positively affect the earth for the benefit of generations to come."

About North

Founded in 1992, North is a leading financial technology company building innovative, frictionless, end-to-end payment solutions for businesses of all sizes and industry types. North's superior solutions span the entire payment ecosystem, from development, to partnerships that expand the landscape, creating a flexible universe that supports growth and scale for small businesses and merchants, as well larger enterprises with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume. They offer easy-to-manage operations and payments infrastructure with a user-friendly merchant portal, end-to-end processing capabilities, and personalized support. For more information, please visit .

About Switch

Switch was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is a leader in exascale data-center ecosystems, edge data-center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions, and next-generation technology innovation.

Since January, 2016, all Switch data centers have run on 100% renewable energy. The company had 2021 goals of net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, which the company achieved - and has continued to this day.

Switch Founder, Chairman, and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Roy's motto is, "If you put good energy out into the world, good energy will come back to you."

Visit switch for more information.

