Newforma Shares New Primary Research Assessing Challenges And Opportunities In AECO Industry

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newforma , a global leader in project and information management software for the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO) industry, has shared findings from "The 2025 AECO Project & Information Management Survey", capturing insights from more than 600 design and construction professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and France.

The new survey data highlights current pain points within the sector including labor shortages and rising data complexity. The findings also position information management technology as a viable solution.

"Newforma's survey finds that AECO professionals believe their industry is at an inflection point, with many identifying the growing threats of workforce scarcity and retirement as well as economic and regulatory volatility," said Carl Veillette, chief product officer at Newforma. "Compounding these challenges is the increasing complexity of projects, which generates more data and can threaten project timelines, quality, and profitability."

According to the survey results, about 41% of project delays within the AECO space are attributed to labor shortages. Similarly, 40% of survey respondents say that a limited labor pool places additional pressure on their existing staff.

As firms deal with labor shortage, they also face inadequate tools and resources, including insufficient systems for capturing and actioning project information. Newforma finds that 70% of professionals use email and messaging apps are not contributing to the golden thread of information, with only about 30% using industry-specific software to consolidate project information.

Despite these concerns, the survey also shows the way forward, with a substantial segment of those surveyed expressing confidence in technology's role to mitigate industry volatility. Newforma's data finds that 26% of respondents are investing in technology to manage this rising data complexity, while 40% acknowledge the need for more robust tech tools. Of survey respondents, 96% say they plan to leverage AI tools to enhance productivity, if they are not doing so already.

"While there are many challenges that face the industry, information management platforms mediate those challenges-even offsetting labor shortages and allowing you to work more efficiently," said Veillette. "Our research shows that, although the firms surveyed are keenly aware of the obstacles they face, they're looking to implement solutions to improve efficiency and reduce costs."

The 2025 AECO Project & Information Management Survey was conducted during January and February 2025. Survey participants spanned small firms (50 employees or fewer) to large-scale enterprises (500 employees or more), and encompassed roughly an even split between architectural firms, general contractors and engineering firms. Responses were recorded entirely via online survey.

The full findings of "The 2025 AECO Project & Information Management Survey" are available for download at . Industry professionals and media are encouraged to access the comprehensive report for in-depth analysis and actionable insights.

In addition, Newforma invites AECO leaders and stakeholders to join an exclusive virtual roundtable, where experts will discuss the survey's key takeaways and their impact on the industry.

To RSVP and secure your place at this event, please visit: .

About Newforma

Newforma is a leader in Information Management for the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) industry. For 20 years, we have empowered professionals to enhance productivity and efficiency by connecting them to vital project information across more than 16.3 million projects globally. Our innovative solutions-available both on-premises and cloud-hosted-facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure clarity, enabling effective collaboration, quality assurance, and improved productivity and profitability. Trusted by over 4 million users and 1,500 firms, Newforma provides a comprehensive project record at your fingertips, saving you time and eliminating the headaches of searching for critical information. Discover how your firm can achieve more with Newforma at Newforma.

