Electives Appoints Draftkings' CPO Linda Aiello To Board Amid Record Quarter

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electives, the modern learning platform for lean People teams, is proud to announce the appointment of Linda Aiello, Chief People Officer at DraftKings, to its Board of Directors. Linda's deep expertise in people operations and organizational development will help guide Electives as it continues to expand and redefine workplace learning in today's Skills Economy.

Electives is transforming corporate learning by making it engaging for employees, easy for lean People teams, and effective for businesses. Electives truly builds skills in people and bucks the trend of academic learning from a facilitator - instead, using a real life (and intensely practiced) expert to deliver content. The instructors who teach on the platform range from FBI agents to Olympic coaches to C-suite executives and stand up comedians.

The modern L&D platform offers flexible learning solutions tailored to organizational needs-whether it's Manager training, Leadership Development, AI Readiness, High-Performance Culture training, Wellbeing, and more. As Electives scales, strategic leadership from industry experts like Linda will be instrumental in shaping the company's growth and impact.

"Linda is a visionary leader in the people and learning space," said Krikor Dzeronian, COO of Electives. "Her experience driving culture and talent development at some of the world's most innovative companies makes her an invaluable addition to our Board. We're thrilled to have her insights and guidance as we continue building the future of workplace learning."

Linda Aiello has held senior leadership roles at DraftKings, Salesforce, Stich Fix, and Uber, where she focused on all facets of People Experience - talent strategy, benefits, compensation, and learning and development initiatives that drive business success. Her appointment comes as Electives had a record breaking quarter, ensuring more companies have access to impactful, high-quality learning solutions that truly make a difference.

"Throughout my career I have seen so many training programs not work. I am thrilled to join Electives at a time where companies need to upskill and train people for the challenges of today and the future. Electives offers real-world learning combined with real-world practice to do precisely this. It is something that every People team should offer to their organizations."

"The future of work is about more than just checking the training box-it's about creating meaningful, engaging learning experiences that drive real change," said Jason Lavender, CEO of Electives. "Linda's expertise will help us continue to innovate and deliver learning solutions that employees love and companies trust."

