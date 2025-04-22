Coolit Welcomes Jason Waxman As CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Waxman brings over two decades of experience driving innovation, growth, and operational excellence in the data center industry following his 20+ year tenure at Intel Corporation. He joins CoolIT from Fluke Corporation, the world leader in compact professional test and measurement tools, which he led for three years as President. Waxman was also a founding board member of the Open Compute Project, a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure.

"I'm honored to join the talented CoolIT team at such a pivotal moment, as the company's technology plays an increasingly critical role in facilitating sustainable data center growth and enabling the global expansion of AI platforms," said Waxman. "I believe that CoolIT's strong history of innovation will serve as a great foundation for future growth, and I am excited to help take this company to new heights."

Patrick McGinn has been with CoolIT for over 13 years in various leadership roles across product strategy and business operations. In his new role as President and COO, he will work closely with Jason to shape the direction of the company.

"CoolIT is at the forefront of enabling sustainable, high-performance computing, and Jason's experience and vision will help us lead the next wave of data center innovation," said Patrick McGinn. "I look forward to working with Jason and the entire CoolIT team as we continue to scale globally, deepen our industry partnerships, and bring advanced direct liquid cooling solutions to more customers worldwide."

CoolIT's end-to-end direct liquid cooling products are essential to operating current and future generations of AI data centers. The company's investments in manufacturing support the rapid build-out of production capacity to support the world's top AI cloud service providers and leading semiconductor and server manufacturers.

"Jason is deeply committed to CoolIT's longstanding mission of serving as a trusted, innovative partner to its customers across the rapidly growing global data center market, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Kyle Matter, Chairman of CoolIT's Board of Directors and Head of KKR's Global Impact team in North America. "Jason's background in industrial technology and data center innovation will be incredibly valuable as CoolIT enters its next chapter."

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding computing environments. A 24-year pioneer in microprocessor liquid cooling systems, CoolIT's technology cools over 5 million GPUs and CPUs globally.

CoolIT partners with global processor and server design leaders to develop the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions for their leading-edge products.

Through its modular direct liquid cooling (DLC) technology, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for the widespread adoption of accelerated and advanced computing.

