Tacoma Home Service Experts: Scheduling Air Conditioning Maintenance Should Top Spring Home Checklist

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians warn that skipping annual checkups can result in higher energy costs and more breakdowns in the heat of summer

TACOMA, Wash., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer temperatures on the horizon, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians , a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013, urges homeowners to schedule their air conditioning unit's annual maintenance inspection for improved efficiency and to prevent unexpected breakdowns.

"Spring is the best time to schedule your air conditioning system checkup before the days get too hot," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "You also may discover that you need to get a part or have something fixed. By having a check-up in the spring, you won't have to suffer in the summer heat until your A/C unit is repaired."

Hart said that having preventative maintenance once a year also saves homeowners money on their summer cooling bills.

"A well-maintained A/C unit runs more efficiently, which leads to lower energy consumption," he said. "With electricity rates going up by as much as 20% in many parts of the country, anything you can do to keep costs down is important."

Hart said an annual checkup can also:



Extend the lifespan of the air conditioning unit

Improve the home's indoor air quality Help maintain the manufacturer's warranty

"Having a tune-up performed on your A/C unit should be added to a homeowner's spring projects checklist," Hart said. "While you're doing your spring cleaning and sprucing up your yard, you should also make sure your A/C is ready for the hot summer ahead."

For more information about Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians, visit or call (253) 470-8766. To read more about the benefits of having annual air conditioning maintenance, read our blog here: .

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Home of the Forever Warranty, Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

