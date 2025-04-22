Revolutionizing AI Data Center Commissioning: Air2o And LLB Unleash Dual Voltage Liquid Load Bank For Next-Gen Performance Validation

PHOENIX, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air2O, an expert in advanced thermal management systems, and Liquid Load Banks , a leading provider of comprehensive testing solutions designed to fully commission electrical and cooling infrastructure, today announced a partnership that will enable the companies to deliver comprehensive solutions for mission-critical data centers in the AI era.

Intensifying workloads, higher computational demands and denser server racks are driving the change from air cooled to liquid cooled infrastructure. Data centers must operate with absolute reliability, which requires commissioning solutions that validate the electrical and mechanical systems at the heart of high-density compute environments.

"Data center performance depends on the flawless integration of electrical and mechanical systems," said David Starr, CEO, Liquid Load Banks. "Our relentless pursuit of quality, precision and performance guide every engineering decision we make. With precision testing and real-world performance simulation, the patent pending LLB 670 Liquid Load Bank ensures that data center technology cooling systems and electrical infrastructure meet the highest operational and reliability standards."

As computational demands escalate, particularly with high-density CPUs and GPUs generating substantial heat loads, the accurate testing and commissioning of liquid-cooled data centers is essential to ensure operational reliability and efficiency." said Mike Sullivan CEO, Air2O. "Our partnership with LLB allows operators to be confident that precise commissioning is taking place to validate system performance, optimize cooling and power distribution, the development of the 670kw Liquid Load Bank with dual voltage capability supports the commissioning of scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure capable of meeting the evolving demands of AI, machine learning, and other compute-intensive workloads with confidence and resilience.

Air2O and Liquid Load Banks will offer a comprehensive data center cooling and testing solution as part of Air2O's customized thermal management designs, giving data center operators the assurance that their facility will operate at peak performance from commissioning through end of life. Air2O will also manufacture Liquid Load Banks at their new 200,000 sq. ft. facility, opening in Phoenix in June 2025.

"This partnership is built on exceptional engineering and a profound belief in each other's respective areas of expertise," said Sullivan. "Data center operators are assured of a comprehensive cooling and testing solution manufactured to the highest standards, helping them expand their capabilities for the AI era."

About Air2O

Air2O is a global leader in advanced thermal management systems for data centers and other mission-critical facilities, engineering and manufacturing customized, energy-efficient and highly reliable solutions for customers worldwide. Learn more at air2o .

About LLB (Liquid Load Banks)

With decades of mission-critical data center expertise and a relentless focus on quality, precision and performance, Liquid Load Banks delivers fully integrated electrical and mechanical commissioning solutions designed for high-density compute, AI and hyperscale environments. Learn more at liquidloadbanks .

