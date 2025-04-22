Angel Medflight Earns Fourth Consecutive NAAMTA Global Accreditation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Angel MedFlight has successfully demonstrated continuous compliance with NAAMTA's stringent criteria, which include evaluations of administrative documentation, medical practices, and operational facilities. The accreditation process is grounded in quality patient care and transport safety, requiring accredited organizations to engage in ongoing improvement and compliance activities.

"Accreditation by NAAMTA is not just a seal of approval but a commitment to continuous operational and clinical excellence," said Roylen Griffin, Executive Director of NAAMTA Global. "Angel MedFlight's success in securing reaccreditation for a fourth term exemplifies their dedication to not only maintaining standards but also enhancing their service and safety protocols."

Throughout the accreditation process, Angel MedFlight showcased a robust integration of medical expertise and legal knowledge, ensuring that every transport is conducted with the utmost care and efficiency. Angel MedFlight's in-house legal team's expertise in navigating complex insurance and legal issues stands out as a critical component of its patient-centric approach.

As part of its reaccreditation, Angel MedFlight has reaffirmed its commitment to the NAAMTA Alliance-joining other accredited organizations in sharing best practices and advancing the quality of medical transport services globally. This collaborative effort underscores a collective pursuit of excellence in patient care and safety across the industry.

"Angel MedFlight is proud of its fourth reaccreditation with NAAMTA, bringing our accreditation tenure to over 10 years," said Christine Aguilera, Angel MedFlight's CEO. "Without question, our collaboration with NAAMTA demonstrates our commitment to operating every single flight with the most rigorous standards for patient care and safety. We thank NAAMTA for its 15 years of service to the industry, and its steadfast focus on enhancing safety protocols and requirements throughout the industry."

About NAAMTA Global

NAAMTA Global, with over 15 years in business, has been a trailblazer in setting standards for best practices and performance among medical escort, medical transport, and emergency medical service

providers, gaining international recognition. As a premier global accreditation entity, NAAMTA offers standardized criteria and procedures that emphasize transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement.

NAAMTA's ISO 9001 Quality Management System is registered and annually audited by PRI Registrar, an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved registrar. NAAMTA is recognized for the integration of quality and safety management elements as part of all NAAMTA accreditation standards.

With its dynamic auditing approach and comprehensive suite of web-based tools, NAAMTA stands out as a leader in accreditation, providing exceptional member services and significantly enhancing practices within the medical transportation industry.

About Angel MedFlight

Established in 2007, Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance is a global leader in air medical transportation. Angel MedFlight operates across all 50 states and over 41 countries, delivering seamless 24/7 service for high-acuity adult and pediatric patients. From managing all air and ground logistics to handling insurance authorizations, the Angel MedFlight team streamlines patient transfers to save valuable time and expedite medical flights.

Angel MedFlight partners with healthcare professionals and world-renowned medical Centers of Excellence to provide patient access to expert specialty care. Patients are transported by highly skilled Critical Care Clinicians on a fleet of Learjet aircraft equipped with ICU capabilities. Angel MedFlight's dedicated Patient Advocacy team handles the entire insurance process to minimize out-of-pocket costs and reduce the time burden for patients.

As part of MedHealth Partners, the nation's largest independent fixed-wing air ambulance organization, Angel MedFlight is committed to safety, high-quality care, and operational excellence.

NAAMTA Media Contact:

Roylen Griffin

NAAMTA Global Executive Director

801.756.7215

[email protected]

Angel MedFlight Media Contact:

Kimberly Halloran

480.779.3239

[email protected]

