One Of U.S.’S Largest Drone Manufacturers Of Small-Sized Drones Places Its 6Th Production Scale Order For Mobilicom’S Cybersecure Drone Solutions

Customer 's drones are gaining strong traction with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other d efense purchasers

Palo Alto, California, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited ( N asdaq : MOB ), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced receipt of its latest, the sixth, commercial scale follow-on order for its SkyHoppe r PR datalinks from one of the largest U.S. drone manufacturers of small-sized drones. The customer, a Tier-1 manufacturer with over $5 billion in annual sales, has integrated SkyHopper PRO as an essential component into drones sold to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) programs.

“We believe that our field-proven, robust SkyHopper PRO datalinks is an ideal cybersecure system for the rapidly expanding small-sized drone market,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.“Mobilicom's systems' performance, our recent addition to the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit's Blu e UAS Framewor , our unparalleled service, and rapid delivery times are factors that are driving increasing demand for our solutions from the leading drone and robotics manufacturers in the world.”

Mobilicom's SkyHopper PRO datalink was originally chosen by this customer, one of the largest drone manufacturers of small-sized drone in the U.S., over four other competing products following intensive field testing.

Mobilicom reported a 45% increase in year-over-year revenues in 2024, driven by a growing number of initial and repeat production scale orders from global Tier-1 customers.

SkyHopper PRO is a Secured Cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) with enhanced combat-proven performance, including in harsh environments. It offers what the Company believes to be the best performance-to-SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) in the market based on an internal study of competitor product offerings. The SkyHopper PRO complies with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and is certified by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit's Blue UAS Framework which provides a short list of approved vendors with advanced capabilities to UAS developers.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the rapidly expanding small-sized drone market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

