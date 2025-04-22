NOVAGOLD And Paulson Advisers Announce $1 Billion Transaction To Acquire 50% Of The Donlin Gold Project From Barrick
About NOVAGOLD
NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories, inclusive of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.24 grams per tonne, in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories on a 100% basis)6, the Donlin Gold project is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open-pit gold deposits in the world. According to the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary once in production, the Donlin Gold project is expected to produce an average of more than one million ounces per year over a 27-year mine life on a 100% basis.
About Paulson
Paulson is a private global investment management advisory firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.
1 Electrum is a“related party” of NOVAGOLD within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") and the issuance of 6,375,000 warrants and the potential issuance of up to 14,166,667 common shares to Electrum under the funding agreement is a“related party transaction” under MI 61-101. Dr. Thomas Kaplan, Chairman of the Board, also serves as the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of The Electrum Group LLC, which manages the portfolio of Electrum. NOVAGOLD is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the warrants and the common shares issued or issuable to Electrum in connection with the funding agreement do not exceed 25% of NOVAGOLD's market capitalization. NOVAGOLD did not file a material change report in respect of this related party transaction 21 days in advance of entering the funding agreement and issuing the warrants to Electrum, as Electrum's participation in the funding agreement had not been confirmed at that time.
2 The updated Feasibility Study/Technical Report will be compliant with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300 standards.
3 Donlin Gold data as per the report titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the“2021 Technical Report”) and the report titled“S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold project, Alaska, USA” (the“S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary”), dated November 30, 2021. Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of
Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is currently attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is currently attributable to NOVAGOLD. Donlin Gold possesses Proven Reserves of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.32 g/t and Probable Reserves of approximately 497 Mt grading 2.08 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which approximately 4 Mt of Proven Reserves and approximately 249 Mt of Probable Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Reserves and Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.
4 As of March 2025, S&P Global Market Intelligence reports that the global industry average grade for open-pit and underground gold deposits with over 1 million ounces in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves, is 1.03 g/t. In comparison, Donlin Gold's grade is 2.24 g/t, more than double the industry average.
5 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary detailed in footnote 3 above, with anticipated average annual production of 1.1 million gold ounces over 27 years on a 100% basis.
6 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary. Please see footnote 3 above.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This media release includes certain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of securities laws, including information regarding the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction with Paulson, NOVAGOLD's anticipated expenditures and anticipated plans for the new partnership and Donlin following the completion of the transaction, statements regarding the permitting, potential development, exploration, construction and operation of Donlin Gold and statements relating to NOVAGOLD's future operating and financial performance and production estimates. Such information is intended to assist readers in understanding NOVAGOLD's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as“expects”,“continue”,“ongoing”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“potential”,“possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results“will”,“may”,“could”,“would” or“should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated consummation and timing of the transaction; the expected timing of closing of the transaction; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent; the anticipated timing of certain judicial and/or administrative decisions; the 2025 outlook; the timing and potential for commencing a new feasibility study on the Donlin Gold project; the results of future feasibility studies; our goals and expenditures for 2025; ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; Donlin Gold's continued support for the state and federal permitting process; sufficiency of working capital; the potential development and construction of the Donlin Gold project; the timing and ability for the Donlin Gold project to hit critical milestones; the ability for the Tier One gold development project to hit the anticipated projections; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of Donlin Gold, including to a construction decision; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; Donlin Gold's ability to secure the permits needed to construct and operate the Donlin Gold project in a timely manner, if at all; legal challenges to Donlin Gold's existing permits and the timing of decisions in those challenges; whether the Donlin Gold LLC board will continue to advance the Donlin Gold project safely, socially responsibly and to sustainably generate value for our stakeholders; continued cooperation between the owners of Donlin Gold LLC to advance the project; NOVAGOLD's ability to deliver on its strategy with the Donlin Gold project; the success of the strategic mine plan for the Donlin Gold project; the success of the Donlin Gold community relations plan; the outcome of exploration drilling at the Donlin Gold project and the timing thereof; the completion of test work and modeling and the timing thereof. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent the expectations of NOVAGOLD management's estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include failure to satisfy or waive the closing conditions to the transaction; the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of obtaining and maintaining permits necessary to construct and operate; the need for additional financing to complete an updated feasibility study and to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; disease pandemics; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for cooperation of government agencies and Native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether or when a positive construction decision will be made regarding the Donlin Gold project; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in NOVAGOLD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the“Risk Factors” sections of those reports and other documents filed by NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting NOVAGOLD's website at , or the SEC's website at , or on SEDAR+ at The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of NOVAGOLD on the date the statements are made. NOVAGOLD assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Legal Disclaimer:
