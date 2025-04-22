Sheikha Moza Meets Chief Adviser Of Bangladesh Interim Government
Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met on Tuesday with Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, HE Dr. Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit 2025.
The meeting focused on the efforts of the EAA Foundation to enroll out-of-school children and provide educational opportunities for refugees in Bangladesh.
The two sides also explored potential avenues for collaboration with Qatar Foundation in the areas of health, education and innovation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment