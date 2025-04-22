403
Atal Pension Yojana Registers 1.17 Crore New Enrolments In 2024-25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22nd April, 2025: As of March 31, 2025, the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has surpassed 7.60 crore gross enrolments, marking a milestone in its 10th year. In 2024-25, the scheme enrolled over 1.17 crore new subscribers, continuing its strong momentum with more than 1 crore new subscribers in each of the past three financial years. The total assets under management (AUM) now exceed Rs. 44,780 crore, with annual returns of 9.11 percent since inception.
In 2024-25, a record about 55 percent of new enrolled subscribers were women, reflecting increasing financial awareness and gender balance.
As part of the key new initiatives undertaken in 2024-25, PFRDA conducted 32 APY Outreach programs pan India at various locations, in coordination with SLBCs and LDMs; regular training and awareness sessions for bank officials, SLBCs/UTLBCs, subscribers and general public; mass media campaigns in Print, Radio, TV, social media and Theatres. Special radio campaigns were launched during events like Mahakumbh and ICC Champions Trophy.
Under APY, a subscriber would receive a lifelong minimum guaranteed pension of Rs.1000 to Rs.5000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending on their contributions. The same pension is passed on to the spouse of the subscriber after the demise of the subscriber and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber would be returned back to the nominee.
Under APY, a subscriber would receive a lifelong minimum guaranteed pension of Rs.1000 to Rs.5000 per month from the age of 60 years, depending on their contributions. The same pension is passed on to the spouse of the subscriber after the demise of the subscriber and on the demise of both the subscriber and spouse, the pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 of the subscriber would be returned back to the nominee.
