RADCOM To Host First Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, At 8:00 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM ) announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

To join the interactive call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

From other locations: +972-3-9180644

A conference call replay will be available a few hours later on the Company's investor relations website at .

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM ) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability-from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

