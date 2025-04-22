Pennsylvania Startup Miri Technologies Wins Two Prestigious Awards For X510 Internet Bonding Router

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Partnership with another Pennsylvania company, Connectify, helps Reading-based innovator earn 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award and Future's Best of Show Award

READING, Pa., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between two innovative, Pennsylvania-headquartered technology companies has led to a pair of coveted accolades in the broadcast, media and entertainment industry. Reading-based network technology startup Miri Technologies Inc. won two prestigious awards at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas for its cutting-edge X510 dual-cellular bonding network router, which integrates technology from Philadelphia's Connectify, Inc. The Miri X510 was honored with a 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the IT Networking/Infrastructure & Security category, and with Future's Best of Show Award presented by TV Tech.

Miri Technologies was honored with a 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award (pictured here) and Future's Best of Show Award for the Miri X510 router, which combines wired, Wi-Fi, satellite and mobile internet links to enable resilient, higher-performance internet anywhere.

Reliable, fast internet connectivity is a necessity in today's digitally dependent world, but many internet users still suffer from service disruptions, speed limitations and inconsistent performance. This is particularly significant in professional video use cases such as live streaming, where such issues can lead to lost viewers, missed moments and even lost revenue.

The purpose-built Miri X510 router overcomes this challenge by enabling stable, fast internet connectivity anywhere. It combines multiple wired and wireless (4G mobile, 5G mobile, Starlink and Wi-Fi) data connections into one bonded link that provides resilience against internet outages while delivering exceptional performance even in remote locations with poor network coverage. While the two new awards recognize the X510's benefits in video applications, it supports any type of data and diverse use cases from remote work to business continuity.

The Miri X510 is Powered by Speedify, the unique channel bonding technology from Connectify. The integration of Speedify within the router enables the X510 to forge up to bond up to seven direct connections to optimize performance, while automatic failover ensures seamless connectivity even if one internet service provider fails. Bandwidth can be increased even further with the patent-pending Speedify Pair & Share function, which lets the router share data connections from up to 20 mobile devices on the same network via the Speedify app.

As the official awards program of the broadcast, media and entertainment industry's preeminent conference and exhibition, the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the event. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at the NAB Show earlier this month.

Future's Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, perceived value and application in serving the industry.

"We are thrilled that our Miri X510 router has been recognized with these prestigious awards," said Ryan Brenneman, co-founder and CTO of Miri Technologies. "These accolades and the tremendous response we received from attendees at the NAB Show are testament to the X510's ability to overcome the internet connectivity challenges faced by media professionals."

Brenneman also noted the benefits of the Pennsylvania partnership. "Connectify's Speedify technology would have been a perfect fit for our vision for the X510 router no matter where they were located, but having them just down the highway has enabled our teams to work more closely together and made our collaboration even stronger."

"These awards are fantastic wins with a fantastic technology partner," said Alexander Gizis, co-founder and CEO of Connectify. "All of us at Connectify are thrilled to be on this journey together with Miri!"

About Miri Technologies, Inc. – Miri Technologies ( ) develops innovative solutions to enable fast, resilient internet anywhere. The company's first product, the X510 dual-cellular bonding router, forges multiple wired and wireless links together to increase speed and withstand network disruptions.

About Connectify, Inc. – Connectify ( ) makes complex networking tasks easy with software that delivers faster, more reliable, and secure Internet worldwide. Our suite of products empowers users to analyze, share, combine, encrypt, and ultimately unlock the full potential of their Internet connections.

Copyright 2025 Miri Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Connectify, Speedify and Powered by Speedify are trademarks of Connectify, Inc.

