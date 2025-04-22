Ceva Neural Processing Unit IP For Edge AI Selected By Nextchip For Next-Generation ADAS Solutions

Nextchip license NeuPro-M NPU to bring powerful and highly efficient AI capabilities to boost performance and capabilities of automotive safety systems

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA ), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that Nextchip has licensed the NeuPro-M Edge AI Neural Processing Unit (NPU) IP for its next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) solutions. Nextchip develops ADAS and Image Signal Processors (ISP) solutions for automotive Tier 1s and OEMs to create high-quality viewing cameras that deliver exceptional performance in any lighting condition and weather scenario.

According to data from Grand View Research, the global ADAS market is expected to reach $122.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for safety features in vehicles and autonomous driving. To further enhance its next-generation ADAS solutions, Nextchip has selected the Ceva NeuPro-M NPU IP , to leverage its advanced AI and vision capabilities to unlock unparalleled levels of performance, efficiency and accuracy. In particular, the NeuPro-M's robust support for Vision Transformers (ViTs) brings superior performance for ADAS vision systems, including object recognition, segmentation and Free Space detection in complex scenes, such as in cluttered environments (e.g., a pedestrian partially occluded by a parked car). Furthermore, with multiple processing engines, Ceva NeuPro-M enables the processing of multiple video streams and AI models in parallel for higher efficiency and precision.

Ewoo Chon, CTO of Nextchip, commented: "The ADAS market is constantly evolving, with new innovations in AI like vision transformers helping to deliver major improvements in performance and safety. By integrating Ceva's NeuPro-M Edge AI NPU into our automotive safety solutions, we can leverage these new innovations to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of our ADAS systems, ultimately enabling safer and more reliable vehicles on the road."

Ran Snir, General Manager and Vice President of the Vision Business Unit at Ceva, added: "Our NeuPro-M Edge AI NPU enables ADAS system designers to push the boundaries of AI performance in the most advanced vision-related ADAS applications. Nextchip's next generation ADAS solutions featuring the NeuPro-M will help automakers and Tier-1s add more robust ADAS capabilities, enhance system reliability, and contribute to a safer driving experience for consumers."

The Ceva-NeuPro-M is a high-performance, low-power Edge AI NPU (Neural Processing Unit) architecture designed to accelerate deep learning and machine learning workloads in a wide range of applications. With its scalable architecture and advanced processing capabilities, the NeuPro-M enables efficient processing of complex neural networks, including convolutional neural networks (CNNs), recurrent neural networks (RNNs), and vision transformers (ViT). With a scalable processing range of 4 to 400 TOPs per core and leading area efficiency, the Ceva-NeuPro-M optimizes key AI models seamlessly. Its support for various fixed-point and floating-point data types and formats ensures highest efficiency of neural networks realization, and with its built-in DSP (Digital Signal Processing) capabilities it makes an ideal solution for applications requiring high-performance AI processing, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), computer vision, and more. A robust AI SDK complements the NPU by streamlining hardware implementation, model quantization and optimization, and runtime module composition. For more information, visit .

About Nextchip

Nextchip is a leading provider of automotive semiconductor and vision technologies, specializing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processor (ISP). Nextchip's high-performance ISP and SoC solutions enable precise processing of vehicle camera and sensor data, ensuring superior image quality across various lighting and weather conditions. With advanced AI-driven technologies, including lane detection, pedestrian recognition, and object detection, Nextchip enhances the development of safer and more efficient ADAS solutions for the automotive industry. Expanding beyond camera sensors, Nextchip is drawing attention for its application of proprietary technology in emerging sensor markets. The company is actively advancing next-generation sensor solutions for robotics, smart cities, and industrial IoT, reinforcing its global presence through continuous innovation. To learn more, visit .

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge . Our wireless communications , sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth , Wi-Fi , UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 19 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart EdgeTM

Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook, and Instagram .

