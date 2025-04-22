AFU Showcase Repelling Massive Russian Attack In Zaporizhzhia Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A massive assault by a combined group of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector was crushingly defeated.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade

In the evening of April 16, columns of enemy vehicles with infantry moved towards Ukrainian positions, in particular, the sector held by the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade. Their total number was more than three hundred assault vehicles and about 40 units of armored vehicles (BMPs, armored personnel carriers, tanks, and ATVs).

“Repelling the massive attack was an example of effective cooperation between different combat units. Aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy columns in time, so UAV operators began to destroy the equipment 8 kilometers from our positions,” said 'Hans', deputy commander of the BBPS battalion.

At the same time, cannon artillery joined in and delivered a powerful blow to the enemy.

Video: Facebook page of the 128th separate mountain assault Transcarpathian brigade

“Only a small part of the Russians managed to break through the fire screen and reach the range of small arms fire. Our infantry chased these losers with mortars, machine guns and assault rifles,” the 128th Brigade said in a statement.

The battle lasted more than two hours and ended after dark. It resulted in the destruction of 29 units of enemy armored vehicles and about 140 attack aircraft. The 128th Brigade reports that it did not lose a single position.

“This evening the Russians got a beating they will remember for a long time. Those who survived,” the brigade commented.

