Russian Aviation Launches Massive Bombing Of Kupiansk, Injuring Seven

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Seven civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian air strike.

The press service of the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Kharkiv region: Russian aviation carried out a massive bombing of the city of Kupiansk, there are civilians injured. According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured as a result of the bombing,” the statement said.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported in Telegram :“The number of victims of the shelling of Kupiansk has increased to 7 people.”

According to the State Emergency Service, three fires broke out: outbuildings were burning. 14 private houses and several outbuildings were destroyed.

AFU showcase repelling massive Russian attack insector

It is noted that firefighters quickly eliminated the fires. A medical team of the State Emergency Service was working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army struck Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts of Kharkiv region the night before, killing one person and injuring another.