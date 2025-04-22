Int'l Jazz Day In Baku To Celebrate Freedom And Inspiration

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Every year on April 30, music lovers around the globe tune in to the enchanting sounds of saxophones, pianos, and drums for International Jazz Day-a celebration that has united nations, cultures, and hearts since its inception in 2012. This special day, proclaimed by UNESCO, serves as a powerful anthem for peace, freedom, and the beauty of improvisation, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is not just participating in this year's celebration; it is proud to host a grand musical event! The iconic Heydar Aliyev Center will serve as the main stage, where an exciting concert featuring both international and domestic jazz luminaries will take place.

Featured Artists:



Charenee Wade: An acclaimed American jazz vocalist known for her stunning vocal range and emotional delivery. George Melikishvili: A mesmerizing Georgian artist celebrated for his ability to create mood and groove.

From Azerbaijan, the stage will showcase an array of talented performers:



Salman Gambarov, a People's Artist, alongside Bakustic Jazz

Honored Artists Emil Afrasiyab, Sevda Alekperzade, Tofig Jabbarov, Ruslan Huseynov, and Iskandar Alasgarov Additional vibrant talents including Sabina Hajiyeva, Firudin Gamidov, and Ilhama Gasimova

The ambiance of the evening will be enhanced by the pop-symphony orchestra of the State Song Theater named after Rashil Behbudov, conducted by the talented Elbay Mammadzade. The event will be hosted by the Honored Cultural Worker Rahib Azeri, who is sure to set the right tempo for the night.

Jazz transcends mere music; it embodies the language of the soul, allowing improvisation to transform emotions into melody. Experience the essence of freedom through the evocative power of jazz!

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.