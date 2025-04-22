403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Renews Commitment To Combat Terrorism, Standing With Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 22 (KUNA) -- The Arab League renewed on Tuesday its commitment to combat terrorism in all of its forms as well as expressed desire to stand in solidarity with the victims of terror.
In a statement on the Arab day for awareness on the victims of terrorism celebrated annually on April 22, Arab League Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Ambassador Mohammad Weld Kik stressed the importance of remembering those affected by such heinous acts.
The occasion is a chance to reflect and build more just and safe societies away from extremism and terror, he affirmed.
On October 8-10, 2024, Spain was host to the UN conference on victims of terrorism and survivors, said the official, adding that the event co-hosted with Iraq focused on international efforts to counter terrorism and seek measures for peace in the world.
He revealed that his year's Arab day would intensify measures within this regard, affirming that a joint high-level Arab meeting regulating the legal and strategic frames for the protection of terrorism victims would be held on May 26-28.
The Arab day for awareness on the victims of terrorism commemorates the Arab counterterrorism agreement signed by Arab Interior and Justice Minister in 1998. (end)
mfm
In a statement on the Arab day for awareness on the victims of terrorism celebrated annually on April 22, Arab League Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Ambassador Mohammad Weld Kik stressed the importance of remembering those affected by such heinous acts.
The occasion is a chance to reflect and build more just and safe societies away from extremism and terror, he affirmed.
On October 8-10, 2024, Spain was host to the UN conference on victims of terrorism and survivors, said the official, adding that the event co-hosted with Iraq focused on international efforts to counter terrorism and seek measures for peace in the world.
He revealed that his year's Arab day would intensify measures within this regard, affirming that a joint high-level Arab meeting regulating the legal and strategic frames for the protection of terrorism victims would be held on May 26-28.
The Arab day for awareness on the victims of terrorism commemorates the Arab counterterrorism agreement signed by Arab Interior and Justice Minister in 1998. (end)
mfm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment