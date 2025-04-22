403
Pakistani PM Leaves For Two-Day Official Visit To Turkiye
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 22 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif left Pakistan, Tuesday, for a two-day official visit to Ankara, Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on recent developments in the region and beyond.
It further said that Pakistan and Turkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.
The two countries also have institutionalized leadership-level mechanisms in the form of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council for cooperation and coordination on various issues of mutual interest.
The upcoming meeting represents a continuation of this robust dialogue and underscores the shared commitment to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, said Foreign Office. (end)
