Several Tourists Injured In Pahalgam Attack

“My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack,” a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identity herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to hospital.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard, a senior police official said here.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

