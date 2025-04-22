Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Several Tourists Injured In Pahalgam Attack

Several Tourists Injured In Pahalgam Attack


2025-04-22 07:03:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Several tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

“My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack,” a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identity herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to hospital.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard, a senior police official said here.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

Read Also G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy Assumes Charge As SSP Srinagar Amritpal Singh Assumes Charge As SSP Anantnag

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN22042025000215011059ID1109457433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search