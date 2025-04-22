Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Successfully Secures Compensation For Dog Bite Victim

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP, a prominent New York personal injury law firm, has successfully secured compensation for their client's severe injuries in a case of a dog attack. The New York law firm successfully recovered significant compensation for the dog bite victim.

In the case, which was filed in Nassau County Supreme Court under index # 621269/2024, a 12-year-old boy was attending a birthday party in Suffolk County when he was mauled by a neighbor's dog. The child received lacerations that required sutures to his face and arm, resulting in permanent scarring, numbness, loss of strength, and diminished sensation. The dog bite attack also left the boy with emotional scars, resulting in post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and a fear of dogs, requiring psychotherapy.

The owner of the property was responsible for the injuries caused by his tenant's dog. The firm proved that the landlord had actual knowledge of the presence of the dog and the dog's vicious propensity to bite humans. The property owner was held liable even though the attack occurred off their premises due to their failure to act with reasonable care by taking common-sense precautions to prevent a bite or attack.

"The firm's success in this case highlights our commitment to compassionate and effective legal representation for victims of dog bite attacks, said partner Robert Greenstein. Managing partner Bart Pittari states, "There are an estimated 4.5 million dog bites that occur each year in the United States. Far too many people are suffering from injuries and trauma caused by a dog bite."

If injured by a dog bite, victims have up to three years to file a lawsuit in New York to recover damages.

