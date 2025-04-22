Coldventures Appoints Occupational Health Expert Jason Glaser As Strategic Advisor

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdVentures (the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to combating heat-related illnesses, today announced the appointment of Jason Glaser as a strategic advisor. Jason is the CEO of La Isla Network, an organization dedicated to ending heat-related illnesses among workers worldwide. He leads efforts to develop data-driven solutions and scalable interventions, partnering with industries, governments, and global institutions.

"Jason's dedication to protecting workers from heat-related illnesses and his expertise in creating impactful, data-driven interventions will significantly contribute to ColdVentures' mission," said Tracie Wagman, ColdVentures CEO. "His global perspective and innovative approach will guide our expansion and enhance the effectiveness of ColdVest in protecting at-risk populations."

Jason was recently named to TIME's 100 Next list for his groundbreaking work in occupational health and sustainable labor systems. His extensive experience includes advancing research and influencing policy to protect workers vulnerable to heat-related stress and illnesses. Under his leadership, La Isla Network has become a recognized global leader in occupational health interventions, particularly in heat-stressed environments.

"ColdVest offers an essential, innovative solution to the global challenge of heat-related illness," stated Jason Glaser. "I am eager to collaborate with ColdVentures to ensure this critical technology reaches those who need it most, reinforcing sustainable labor practices and saving lives."

ColdVest technology employs patented endothermic cooling methods, requiring no electricity, refrigeration, or special storage. In under three minutes, it can reduce an individual's core body temperature by up to five degrees, providing immediate, life-saving relief during heat-related emergencies.

About ColdVentures

ColdVentures develops advanced medical technologies to prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths. Its proprietary ColdVest device rapidly reduces core body temperature, offering immediate relief in critical situations. To learn more, visit coldvest .

About La Isla Network

La Isla Network is a health research and advisory organization dedicated to ending heat-related injury, illness and death among workers worldwide. We develop data-driven worker protection interventions and conduct management of change, improving the resiliency of workforces and businesses to heat exposure. LIN drives lasting change by working with governments and multilateral institutions to inform and create policy. For more information please use our contact form .

SOURCE ColdVest

