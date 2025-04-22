DN Miner Unveils Next-Generation Mining Infrastructure With Enhanced Security And Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DN Miner Launches Next-Gen Mining Platform, Achieving 40% Efficiency Boost Through Advanced Cooling Tech

London, UK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DN Miner , a leading cryptocurrency mining service provider certified by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), today announced major upgrades to its cloud mining infrastructure, marking a significant advancement in accessible Bitcoin mining technology.

The comprehensive upgrade encompasses state-of-the-art mining hardware, advanced cooling systems, and reinforced security protocols, positioning DN Miner at the forefront of the cloud mining industry. These improvements come as part of the company's commitment to democratizing cryptocurrency mining for novice and experienced miners.

"Our latest infrastructure upgrades represent a quantum leap in mining efficiency and accessibility," said Erin Stevens, Executive Director at DN Miner. "We've reimagined every aspect of our mining operations to deliver superior performance while maintaining our commitment to user-friendly services."

The hardware upgrade introduces cutting-edge ASIC miners optimized for maximum hash rate performance, complemented by an innovative cooling system that significantly reduces operational temperatures and energy consumption. The new cooling infrastructure employs advanced liquid immersion technology, resulting in a 40% improvement in thermal management and a substantial reduction in maintenance requirements.

Multi-layered encryption protocols protect user data and mining operations

Advanced monitoring systems for real-time threat detection

Enhanced wallet security features with multi-signature authentication Regular security audits are conducted by independent third-party firms

These technological advancements support DN Miner's 2025 cloud mining initiative, designed to eliminate traditional barriers to entry in cryptocurrency mining. The platform offers:



Streamlined user interface for effortless mining management

Flexible mining plans suitable for various investment levels

24/7 technical support and customer service

Automated mining optimization tools

Daily profit distributions with transparent reporting Register now to get a $100 bonus

The timing of these upgrades coincides with growing retail investor interest in cloud mining as a means of gaining exposure to Bitcoin without the complexity of managing physical mining operations. DN Miner's enhanced infrastructure addresses this demand by providing a secure, efficient, and accessible mining solution.

"We recognize that many potential miners are deterred by the technical complexity and high costs associated with traditional mining setups," explained Stevens. "Our upgraded platform eliminates these obstacles while maintaining professional-grade mining capabilities. The future of mining isn't just about powerful hardware-it's about creating an ecosystem where anyone can participate in the digital economy."

The company's FCA certification underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and operational transparency, providing users with additional confidence in their mining investments. DN Miner's enhanced infrastructure maintains strict adherence to regulatory requirements while delivering optimal mining performance.

DN Miner plans to continue investing in technological innovations and user experience improvements. The company remains focused on its mission to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency.

DN Miner is a leading cryptocurrency mining service provider, offering secure and accessible cloud mining solutions for Bitcoin and other digital assets. Certified by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, DN Miner combines professional-grade mining capabilities with user-friendly services to serve both novice and experienced miners.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

