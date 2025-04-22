Hydrograph Announces $2.2M In Warrant Exercise And AGM Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. ( CSE: ‎HG ) ( OTCQB: HGCPF ) (the“ Company ” or“ HydroGraph ”) a leading commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, is pleased to announce that it has raised over $2.2 million through the recent exercise of warrants. The warrants, priced at CAD $0.20 and expiring on April 13, 2025, will support the Company's accelerated production scale-up efforts in response to growing commercial demand. HydroGraph also reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on March 20, 2025, in Vancouver, BC. A total of 77,487,808 shares were represented by proxy, accounting for 30.18% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The following directors were elected:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Kjirstin Breure 76,468,808 98.68% 1,019,000 1.32% David Williams 64,256.583 82.92% 13,231,225 17.08% David Morris 76,612,208 98.87% 875,600 1.13% Paul Cox 64,260,583 82.93% 13,227,225 17.07%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the upcoming year and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration. In addition, the Company's stock option plan was approved. Full details are available in the Company's management information circular on SEDAR+.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an“explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follows the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain“forward looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“upon”“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: closing of the Offering; anticipated use of proceeds; expected closing date of the Offering; payment of finder's fees; ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; the statements in regard to existing and future products of the Company; the Company's plans and strategies. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

CONTACTS:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates IR

...

Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO

...

480-267-2556

HydroGraph Media Contact

Raven Carpenter, Fox Agency

...cy