Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Council Of Ministers To Hold Extraordinary Session On The Withdrawal Of Burkina Faso, Mali, And Niger In Accra


2025-04-22 07:00:19
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will convene an Extraordinary Session from April 22 to 23, 2025, in Accra, Ghana. The session is being held to deliberate on the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc.

Key items on the agenda include the modalities of the withdrawal process and the implications for ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies operating in the three countries. The session will also address other related matters of regional importance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

