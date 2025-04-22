Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit To Japan By President Of The Economic, Social, Cultural And Environmental Council (CESCE) Of The Republic Of Chad


2025-04-22 07:00:19
H.E. Dr. AHMAT Mbodou Mahamat, President of the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Council (CESCE) of the Republic of Chad will pay a visit to Japan from April 27 to May 3.

During his stay in Japan, Dr. Ahmat will participate in the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, which will be held on April 29th (Tue), as official guest of the Government of Japan.

It is expected that the visit of Dr. Ahmat to Japan will further strengthen bilateral relations between Japan and the Republic of Chad.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

