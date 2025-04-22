Know Women Announces 2025 100 Women To Know Across America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award is a recognition that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women in our society. Following a nomination and interview process, these women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives and philanthropists have not only grown their dreams, but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level and continue to pour into their communities as they do so. WINNERS

Alice Kim PerfectDD Amber Batchelor Batchelor & Bradley Insights Group Amy Bartko Chatterbox Andrea Wagner Horizon Funding Angela Marshall, MD Comprehensive Women's Health, Inc. Anne Descalzo The RADZ Group Barb Smith Journey Steel Blima Ehrentreu The Designers Group Brianna Cannon Brianna Cannon Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins Press 49 Brittney Perry PerryCo Shoes Camille Burns Women Presidents Organization Cat How How&How Chantell Preston Preston Partners Cherina Rowand OneStopTaxes | Fat Tuesday in Memphis Christina Langdon Kite Labs Cloe Luv Cloe Luv Corinne Goble Association of Women's Business Centers Courtney H. Jackson Paragon Cyber Solutions Cristina Gamarnik The Mommy Center / Happily Raised Dao Jensen Compass Darlene Williams Black Authors Festival Deborah Garry BBG&G Integrated Marketing Deborah Villanueva Private Practice / Mental Health Denielle Finkelstein UNICORN Dhomonique Murphy InclusiSyncTM Workforce Solutions | by The Right Method® Diedre Windsor Windsor Group LLC Dinah Kissiedu Help Inn Folk Dr Lopamudra Das Roy Breast Cancer Hub Dr. Courtney Overton Speech of Cake, Inc. Erin Huizenga Desklight Florencia Velasco The Concilio Gabriela Salcido Roman Empire Agency Giselle Bonzi Washington Capital Partners Gloria Freeman Olu's Home, Inc. | Olu's Beginnings | The House of Beaute Atout Haley Hoover Winnie & Lu Ikram Guerd Aspivix Jamessina Hille Burn the Success List Jasmine Bhatti NaviNurse Dr. Jeanette Linder J Linder & Associates Jessica Jesse BuDhaGirl Julie Danziger Embark Beyond Justine Carino Carino Mental Health Counseling Services, PLLC Karyn Koven LanguageBird Inc Kasley Killam Social Health Consulting LLC Katrina Noelle Know Research Katy Doan Cobblestone you Development & Consulting Kelly Anderson CXO Executive Solutions Kelly Winget Alternative Wealth Partners Krishangee Bora Alliant Health Group Laura Henson HVM Communications Laura O'Neill Cornerstone insurance agency Lauren Fernandez Full Course Leslie Norton Norton Design Studio Liana Fuente Black Orchid Co Lisa Marceau Alpha Millennial Health Marcela Andrés designEDengagement, PBC Maria Castro Love Purse Maria-Nicole Marino Panic Panties Maryann Pagano BlackHawk Data LLC Melissa Agnes Crisis Ready Institute Mellanie Askew Coverflex Michelle Mekky Mekky Media Relations, Inc. Nadine Nicholson, MCC Ascend Leadership Co. Nikita Gupta Careerflow Nina Kaiser Mighty Minds Psychological Services Inc., DBA Practice San Francisco Nioka Gane Dignity for Divas Nyeesha Williams The Serenity Haus Pauline Caballero Power Yoga Collective Rachel Zillner RADZ Group Robin Roberson Agentech Dr. Rochel Marie Lawson A Telecommunications Installation Company Romila Mushtaq, MD, ABIHM brainSHIFT Institute Roni Hirshberg Generation Love Roz Huang Athena Music and Wellness Therapy, Inc. Sara O'Meara Childhelp Sarah Ernest Ernest For Good Inc. Shawn Linam Qwaltec Sheila Michelle Foye Precis Screening Shyla Day Women of Purpose Simone Morris Simone Morris Enterprises Stacy Igel BOY MEETS GIRL(R) Sue Pellegrino Everest Discovery Tamekia Strickland She87 LLC and Tamekia Strickland LLC Thyme Sullivan UNICORN Tiffany Newhouse Newhouse Project Consulting Virginia Klausmeier Sylvatex Inc. Y Martinez Special Secretary Governor's Office of Small, Minority and Women Business in Maryland Yamundow Camara Le Sobel Group Yvonne Fedderson Childhelp

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Courtney Bourland Joe Arizona Dawn Graber Design Group International Grace Carpenter Grace Carpenter Designs Jenn Drummond Jenn Drummond Kimberly Mitchell Home With Help Mona Amini Mon'Vie Mind Wellness Sarah Line Boredroom Breakouts Sonya Pierrelus DSSP Consulting, Inc. Tiana Ligon Swerve Financial Group LLC Zino Haro Youth for Privacy

The 2025 Annual KNOW Women Summit and 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Gala will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees, with award presentations at the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Dinner and Gala.

The Summit is open to award honorees, KNOW members and their female guests, corporate supporters, and all women looking for inspiration and connections in business and career.

For more information about the Award and to read about the winners, visit: .

About KNOW Women

KNOW is a global media company and network for ambitious businesswomen, dedicated to helping members reach their next level of achievement. The company was founded in 2018 in Phoenix by serial entrepreneur Sarah Benken Foushee, who believes that when high-achieving women are seen, heard, celebrated and known for their accomplishments, they inspire others and help elevate the next generation of female leaders.

KNOW has hosted more than 500 events and published profiles of over 6,000 women across North America. The community includes 18,000 female CEOs, business owners, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. For more information, visit theknowwomen .

