Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Know Women Announces 2025 100 Women To Know Across America


2025-04-22 06:46:26
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 100 Women to KNOW Across America Award is a recognition that showcases the most influential, achieved, and honorable women in our society. Following a nomination and interview process, these women entrepreneurs, executives, creatives and philanthropists have not only grown their dreams, but have created boundless opportunities for the next generation of female leaders. These women exemplify what it means to be high-achieving and ambitious on the next level and continue to pour into their communities as they do so.

WINNERS

Alice Kim

PerfectDD

Amber Batchelor

Batchelor & Bradley Insights Group

Amy Bartko

Chatterbox

Andrea Wagner

Horizon Funding

Angela Marshall, MD

Comprehensive Women's Health, Inc.

Anne Descalzo

The RADZ Group

Barb Smith

Journey Steel

Blima Ehrentreu

The Designers Group

Brianna Cannon

Brianna Cannon

Bridgett McGowen-Hawkins

Press 49

Brittney Perry

PerryCo Shoes

Camille Burns

Women Presidents Organization

Cat How

How&How

Chantell Preston

Preston Partners

Cherina Rowand

OneStopTaxes | Fat Tuesday in Memphis

Christina Langdon

Kite Labs

Cloe Luv

Cloe Luv

Corinne Goble

Association of Women's Business Centers

Courtney H. Jackson

Paragon Cyber Solutions

Cristina Gamarnik

The Mommy Center / Happily Raised

Dao Jensen

Compass

Darlene Williams

Black Authors Festival

Deborah Garry

BBG&G Integrated Marketing

Deborah Villanueva

Private Practice / Mental Health

Denielle Finkelstein

UNICORN

Dhomonique Murphy

InclusiSyncTM Workforce Solutions | by The Right Method®

Diedre Windsor

Windsor Group LLC

Dinah Kissiedu

Help Inn Folk

Dr Lopamudra Das Roy

Breast Cancer Hub

Dr. Courtney Overton

Speech of Cake, Inc.

Erin Huizenga

Desklight

Florencia Velasco

The Concilio

Gabriela Salcido

Roman Empire Agency

Giselle Bonzi

Washington Capital Partners

Gloria Freeman

Olu's Home, Inc. | Olu's Beginnings | The House of Beaute Atout

Haley Hoover

Winnie & Lu

Ikram Guerd

Aspivix

Jamessina Hille

Burn the Success List

Jasmine Bhatti

NaviNurse

Dr. Jeanette Linder

J Linder & Associates

Jessica Jesse

BuDhaGirl

Julie Danziger

Embark Beyond

Justine Carino

Carino Mental Health Counseling Services, PLLC

Karyn Koven

LanguageBird Inc

Kasley Killam

Social Health Consulting LLC

Katrina Noelle

Know Research

Katy Doan

Cobblestone you Development & Consulting

Kelly Anderson

CXO Executive Solutions

Kelly Winget

Alternative Wealth Partners

Krishangee Bora

Alliant Health Group

Laura Henson

HVM Communications

Laura O'Neill

Cornerstone insurance agency

Lauren Fernandez

Full Course

Leslie Norton

Norton Design Studio

Liana Fuente

Black Orchid Co

Lisa Marceau

Alpha Millennial Health

Marcela Andrés

designEDengagement, PBC

Maria Castro

Love Purse

Maria-Nicole Marino

Panic Panties

Maryann Pagano

BlackHawk Data LLC

Melissa Agnes

Crisis Ready Institute

Mellanie Askew

Coverflex

Michelle Mekky

Mekky Media Relations, Inc.

Nadine Nicholson, MCC

Ascend Leadership Co.

Nikita Gupta

Careerflow

Nina Kaiser

Mighty Minds Psychological Services Inc., DBA Practice San Francisco

Nioka Gane

Dignity for Divas

Nyeesha Williams

The Serenity Haus

Pauline Caballero

Power Yoga Collective

Rachel Zillner

RADZ Group

Robin Roberson

Agentech

Dr. Rochel Marie Lawson

A Telecommunications Installation Company

Romila Mushtaq, MD, ABIHM

brainSHIFT Institute

Roni Hirshberg

Generation Love

Roz Huang

Athena Music and Wellness Therapy, Inc.

Sara O'Meara

Childhelp

Sarah Ernest

Ernest For Good Inc.

Shawn Linam

Qwaltec

Sheila Michelle Foye

Precis Screening

Shyla Day

Women of Purpose

Simone Morris

Simone Morris Enterprises

Stacy Igel

BOY MEETS GIRL(R)

Sue Pellegrino

Everest Discovery

Tamekia Strickland

She87 LLC and Tamekia Strickland LLC

Thyme Sullivan

UNICORN

Tiffany Newhouse

Newhouse Project Consulting

Virginia Klausmeier

Sylvatex Inc.

Y Martinez

Special Secretary Governor's Office of Small, Minority and Women Business in Maryland

Yamundow Camara

Le Sobel Group

Yvonne Fedderson

Childhelp

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Courtney Bourland

Joe Arizona

Dawn Graber

Design Group International

Grace Carpenter

Grace Carpenter Designs

Jenn Drummond

Jenn Drummond

Kimberly Mitchell

Home With Help

Mona Amini

Mon'Vie Mind Wellness

Sarah Line

Boredroom Breakouts

Sonya Pierrelus

DSSP Consulting, Inc.

Tiana Ligon

Swerve Financial Group LLC

Zino Haro

Youth for Privacy

The 2025 Annual KNOW Women Summit and 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Gala will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees, with award presentations at the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award Dinner and Gala.

The Summit is open to award honorees, KNOW members and their female guests, corporate supporters, and all women looking for inspiration and connections in business and career.

For more information about the Award and to read about the winners, visit: .

About KNOW Women
 KNOW is a global media company and network for ambitious businesswomen, dedicated to helping members reach their next level of achievement. The company was founded in 2018 in Phoenix by serial entrepreneur Sarah Benken Foushee, who believes that when high-achieving women are seen, heard, celebrated and known for their accomplishments, they inspire others and help elevate the next generation of female leaders.

KNOW has hosted more than 500 events and published profiles of over 6,000 women across North America. The community includes 18,000 female CEOs, business owners, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. For more information, visit theknowwomen .

