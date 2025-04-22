The Saudi FDA: Overcoming Challenges, Delivering Results

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has demonstrated remarkable growth, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to public health from 2017 to 2022. Aligning its strategies with Saudi Vision 2030, the SFDA has evolved into a more efficient and dynamic organization dedicated to operational excellence.The SFDA's journey over the past five years, culminating in the successful completion of its third strategic plan, is detailed in a new book, "The Road to Success: A Story of Strategic Planning (2017–2022)." This publication highlights the authority's significant strides in enhancing product safety, improving regulatory efficiency, and strengthening its role in safeguarding public health within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.With a broad mandate encompassing not only food, drugs, and medical devices but also cosmetics, pesticides, and animal feed, the SFDA plays a crucial role in ensuring product safety across diverse sectors. The authority's vision is to be a leading international, science-based organization, and every action reflects this ambition.“We are proud of the progress we have made in recent years. This journey serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team,” said H.E. Prof. Hisham Aljadhey, CEO of the SFDA.“By leveraging innovation, science, and collaboration, we will continue to strive for excellence and build upon our successes to ensure a safer and healthier future for Saudi Arabia.”The SFDA's journey is marked by distinct phases. In 2017, the focus was on establishing measurable outcomes. 2018 saw the implementation of changes, including organizational restructuring and operational centralization. By 2019, significant results emerged, such as the implementation of new regulations like plain packaging for tobacco products, positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in tobacco control within the Arab region.The COVID-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges in 2020-2021. The trust placed in the SFDA by the Kingdom's leadership enabled an effective response, including securing safe and effective vaccines and guiding public health measures. Demonstrating increased internal capacity, the SFDA developed its next strategic plan in 2020 without external consultants, leveraging the expertise of its own specialists.Throughout this journey, the SFDA achieved numerous milestones and made significant progress. This includes developing regulations for cosmetics, veterinary medicines, and technical standards for food and feed, as well as robust systems for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Notably, the new regulations introduced compliance standards for medical device manufacturers, covering areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.Learn more about the SFDA's journey and its achievements:- ENDs-About the SFDA:The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) is the regulatory authority responsible for ensuring the safety and quality of food, drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics in Saudi Arabia. Through its commitment to transparency, innovation, and excellence, the SFDA strives to enhance the overall health and well-being of the Saudi population.Visit:X: @Saudi_fda_enFor further information please contact:Bshayer Al Qahtani, Head of International Media+966(0) 50 062 0286...SFDA's International Media and Communications...

