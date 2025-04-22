Amwaj International Acquires 18% Stake In Dubai-Based Cledor At $100M Post-Money Valuation

Amwaj International , a billion-dollar multi-national conglomerate with over 10,000 employees and a global footprint across 27 cities, has acquired 18% stake in Dubai-based development firm Cledor , founded by industry veteran Omar Gull. The investment marks Amwaj's entry into the real estate market in the UAE, with Cledor's post-money valuation hitting USD 100 million.

This investment is a key part of Amwaj's strategy to expand into one of the world's most significant real estate markets. For over 30 years, Namir El Akabi has successfully directed developments and investments worth more than $60 billion across nearly every sector of the real estate industry.

Under the partnership, Cledor will manage and spearhead Amwaj's upcoming real estate ventures in the UAE, harnessing its expertise in luxury real estate development. The funds will enable Cledor to support recruitment and manage operational expenses until its projects generate liquidity. Cledor will also leverage Amwaj's global team of professionals, procurement network, and expertise to accelerate future growth.

Dubai's real estate sector recorded significant transaction volumes. In 2024, Dubai reached an all-time high in real estate transaction values, totaling over AED 760.7 billion from 226,000 transactions. The boom has been fueled by foreign direct investment, a growing demand for luxury properties, and a pro-business regulatory framework.

As a thriving global business hub, Dubai provides a business-friendly environment that supports company growth. With a tax-free income regime, ease of doing business, and a dynamic investment ecosystem, the city continues to attract international firms due to its regulatory and tax framework

Omar's illustrious career path has seen him achieve sales upwards of USD 30 billion. He has previously held key leadership roles including the Chief Sales Officer of Dubai Holding, Head of Sales at Emaar Properties, General Manager of Emaar Saudi Arabia, Head of International Business at DAMAC Properties, as well as prior consulting experience at JLL.

While Cledor's primary focus remains Dubai, the firm is also exploring high-growth emerging markets such as Far East Asia and Eastern Europe for potential expansion opportunities.

Through current and upcoming projects spanning approximately 20 million sqm of land, Amwaj aims to provide 50,000 units to accommodate 200,000 residents. To date, the company has invested about $2.4 billion in real estate assets that are either sold or under development in Iraq alone. These assets include residential, retail, and office properties in Iraq's premier property market.

About Amwaj International

About Cledor