Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Medical Equipment Support To De Martino Hospital In Somalia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) continues its efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. In this context, extensive medical equipment support was provided to De Martino Hospital, the largest public hospital in Mogadishu.

The official handover ceremony was attended by Somalia's Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Hajiadam Abubakar, along with TİKA representatives and administrators from De Martino Hospital.

Within the scope of the project, the hospital received a range of essential medical equipment, including neonatal incubators, hospital beds, stretchers, patient monitors, defibrillators, and other vital devices. These will primarily serve the neonatal care unit, inpatient departments, and intensive care units.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Abubakar expressed his sincere appreciation to the Republic of Türkiye, the Turkish people, and TİKA, emphasizing that the support marks a significant contribution to the advancement of Somalia's healthcare infrastructure.

The support is expected to significantly improve the treatment capacity for critical and neonatal patients, while also enhancing the overall service quality and operational efficiency of the hospital.

