El Salvador And Venezuela Clash Over Detained Migrants As Families Await Answers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 15, 2025, the United States deported 238 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, where authorities immediately imprisoned them in the high-security CECOT facility.
President Nayib Bukele claims all detainees have links to the Tren de Aragua gang, yet leaked records show most have no criminal convictions or charges.
Many, including a makeup artist and a food delivery worker, lack any documented ties to organized crime. Families in Venezuela have received no official information about their relatives' whereabouts or legal status.
President Bukele has proposed a prisoner swap, offering to return 252 Venezuelans in exchange for the release of an equal number of political prisoners held by President Nicolás Maduro's government.
Bukele asserts that Venezuela's political prisoners are jailed solely for opposing Maduro. Meanwhile, the Venezuelans in CECOT allegedly face serious criminal accusations.
Maduro Rejects US-El Salvador Migration Deal
Maduro's administration rejects the swap, calling the detentions illegal and demanding proof of life, legal access, and a full list of those held. The US government pays El Salvador to house these deportees under a deal that benefits both governments financially.
The arrangement allows the US to remove migrants without due process, while El Salvador receives compensation for each detainee. El Salvador 's CECOT prison, built to hold 40,000, has become a symbol of Bukele's security crackdown.
Human rights groups report over 350 deaths in Salvadoran prisons since 2022, with detainees denied communication and legal counsel. The dispute highlights the transactional nature of migration enforcement.
Human lives are often caught between political agendas and profit-driven agreements. As families protest in Venezuela, the fate of the detainees remains uncertain, and neither government has shown willingness to resolve the crisis transparently.
