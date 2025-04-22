New ranking from Local Logic and Realtor® reveals the best cities for walking, biking, and commuting without a car; the Northeast and California's Bay Area lead the way with Hoboken, N.J.; Cambridge, Mass.; and Berkeley, Calif., at the top

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How we navigate our cities plays a big role in sustainability - but not every place makes it easy to go car-free. Today, Realtor® and location intelligence company Local Logic unveiled a new ranking of America's Top Eco-Friendly Cities for Car-Free Transit, highlighting the places where walking, biking, and public transit are not only viable, but widely used. Leading the list are Hoboken, N.J., Cambridge, Mass., and Brookline, Mass., with the most top-ranked cities found in the Northeast and California's Bay Area.

The full list in rank order includes: Hoboken, NJ; Cambridge, Mass.; Brookline, Mass.; Berkeley, Calif.; Washington, D.C.; San Francisco; Somerville, Mass.; Boston; Seattle; Arlington, Va.; Emeryville, Calif.; Chicago; Minneapolis; and Culver City, Calif.

"Where we live shapes how we live - and in the case of these top eco-friendly cities, we see that an environment oriented to walking, biking and public transit means a greater share of residents can get to work without a car," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor®. "Those who want to live more sustainably by forgoing a commute by car, will find that places like Hoboken, N.J., and Cambridge, Mass., make it easier to do so because they prioritize walkability, transit and thoughtful design. Thriving home values in these markets likely reflect easy access to jobs, culture and a high quality of life."

To create the ranking, Local Logic analyzed U.S. Census data on car-free commuters, combining it with their proprietary Location Scores for walkability, bikeability, and public transit access. These scores, derived from billions of data points related to local infrastructure and amenities, offer a detailed snapshot of how a neighborhood functions and feels. Realtor® is the only major portal to integrate Local Logic's 18 location scores on every for-sale and rental listing on the site, giving consumers deeper insights into the community beyond just property details as they shop for their next home.

"How we move through our cities is deeply tied to sustainability, but it also reflects the everyday choices people make about how they want to live," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic. "By combining billions of data points on infrastructure and amenities, our Location Scores uncover the trends shaping cities and help people understand what it's really like to live in a given city or neighborhood. Whether someone is prioritizing car-free commuting, access to green space, or simply finding a lifestyle that fits, our goal is to provide the insights that make those decisions easier and more informed."

The 10 Most Eco-Friendly Transit Cities in the U.S. and What Sets Them Apart

1. Hoboken, N.J .

Topping the list is Hoboken, where nearly 80% of residents commute to work without a car. Commuters benefit from the city's dense, walkable grid and direct access to PATH trains, ferries, and buses into Manhattan. Hoboken was one of the first U.S. cities to launch a citywide bike-share program.

2. Cambridge, Mass.

Cambridge is a long-time leader in smart city planning. The city has invested heavily in bike infrastructure - including separated bike lanes on major roads like Massachusetts Avenue - and offers easy access to multiple MBTA Red Line stations, making car-free commuting a natural choice for most residents.

3. Brookline, Mass .

Just outside Boston, Brookline is well-connected by transit and easy to navigate on foot. With multiple Green Line branches running through the town and a long-standing focus on mixed-use zoning near transit stops, Brookline makes it easy for residents to live, shop, and commute without needing a car.

4. Berkeley, Calif.

Sustainability has long been part of Berkeley's identity - and that's reflected in how people get around. A legacy of progressive urban policy, the city's strong cycling culture, walkable neighborhoods, and BART access make it easy to commute without a car, while initiatives like slow streets programs, bike boulevards, and transit-priority corridors further support active, low-impact transportation.

5. Washington D.C .

The nation's capital continues to lead on livability, with nearly two-thirds of residents commuting car-free. In addition to Metro access and bike-share options like Capital Bikeshare, D.C. is one of the few U.S. cities with a Vision Zero plan aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities through safer, more walkable streets.

6. San Francisco

Despite its famous hills, San Francisco remains one of the country's most transit- and pedestrian-friendly cities. A long-standing transit-first policy, paired with dense, mixed-use neighborhoods and extensive Muni and BART coverage, supports car-free living. Plus, recent investments, such as car-free Market Street, show the city's continued push to prioritize people over vehicles.

7. Somerville, Mass.

Somerville continues to invest in active transportation and people-first streets with clear results. As one of the densest cities in New England, it benefits from compact blocks, strong T access, and bike infrastructure, like the Somerville Community Path, that make getting around without a car easy.

8. Boston

With nearly 58% of locals commuting without a car, Boston shows that older cities can still lead on modern mobility. In addition to strong MBTA coverage, the city's Go Boston 2030 plan has prioritized equitable, car-free options - from protected bike lanes on corridors like Commonwealth Avenue to redesigned intersections that improve safety for people walking and biking.

9. Seattle

Seattle's growing transit network and active transportation efforts are making a difference - over half of residents now commute without driving. The city's expansion of its Link light rail system and investment in projects like the Seattle Bicycle Master Plan have reshaped how people move through the city, especially in rapidly growing areas such as Capitol Hill and the University District.

10. Arlington, Va.

Just across the Potomac River from D.C., Arlington punches above its weight for sustainable commuting. Its "urban villages" strategy focuses on growth around Metro stations like Clarendon and Ballston, creating dense, walkable hubs that support nearly half of residents commuting by foot, bike or transit.

Top Eco-Friendly Transit Cities: By the Numbers