PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per common share on April 21, 2025, payable on May 19, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2025.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $14.6 million, or 60.1% of Peoples' reported first quarter 2025 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $27.85 on April 17, 2025, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.89%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025, and 147 locations, including 128 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at .

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED