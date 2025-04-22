Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Equinor ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 14 May 2025


2025-04-22 06:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held Wednesday 14 May 2025 at 15:00 CEST. The annual general meeting will be held in Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally.

Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM for all shareholders. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.

Please see detailed information in the attached notice of the annual general meeting.

Further information is also to be found on
(
  • Investor contact: Erik Gonder
    +47 995 62 611
    ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="Notice of annual general meeting in Equinor ASA 14 May 2025 including appendices" rel="nofollow">Notice of annual general meeting in Equinor ASA 14 May 2025 including appendice

