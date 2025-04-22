Equinor ASA: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 14 May 2025
Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM for all shareholders. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.
Please see detailed information in the attached notice of the annual general meeting.Further information is also to be found on
- Investor contact: Erik Gonder
+47 995 62 611
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
