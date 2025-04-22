NNN Community Relaunnnch: A New Era Begins On Base

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --This strategic move marks a new chapter for the project, with revamped tokenomics, staking rewards, a dynamic Karma system, and a complete brand refresh designed for Web3-native users and builders.









Migration to Base: A strategic shift

The relaunch centers around a full transition from BNB Chain to Base , one of the fastest-growing L2 ecosystems. By leveraging Base's infrastructure, NNN gains access to deeper liquidity, higher performance, and broader ecosystem support.

'Base gives us the composability, credibility, and developer network to scale but more importantly, it enables seamless 0-gas transactions within the NNN ecosystem. That's a key UX advantage for our tools and staking flows.'

Lukas Balga, Co-founder of the NNN Community



The migration is already underway. A snapshot was taken on Dec 24, 2024 , and eligible holders of the old NNN token can now begin the swap process through the official portal. Migration is open until Dec 31, 2026 , with a favorable MC-based swap rate and the option to send new tokens to a fresh Base wallet for privacy and security.

Tokenomics & presale details

The new NNN token has a total supply of 4.2 billion , with structured vesting and allocation designed to support long-term value creation. The presale is split across 7 rounds, each with increasing price and a 3-month cliff + 12-month linear vesting.

Early supporters gain priority access and discounted rates starting at $0.006 . The public round will offer 420M tokens (10% of supply) at $0.01429 with no vesting fully unlocked at TGE.

Presale funds will be allocated across key pillars:



35.54% to liquidity provisioning on DEXs

32.46% to marketing & community growth

16% to CEX listing support

8% to development 8% to reserves



What's New in NNN?

The relaunch is more than a chain migratio, it's a full upgrade of the ecosystem:



Karma System: A unique engagement layer that rewards active contributors with early unlocks and USDC bonuses.

Staking Rewards: Up to 25% bonus on top of base APR for long-term stakers, with flexible lock options and full Karma integration.

Ambassador Program: A tiered contributor system rewarding memes, threads, infographics, and community education with seasonal point-based token rewards.

Affiliate & KOL Structure: Performance-based incentives in USDC for community shillers and macro influencers alike.

No Transaction Fees: Unlike the previous token version, NNN eliminates tax mechanics, increasing CEX compatibility and user-friendliness. Proxy-Based Smart Contracts: Upgradeability is now built-in via audited proxy contracts, ensuring long-term flexibility without needing future migrations.

Ecosystem Alignment & Revenue Streams

Every product within the NNN ecosystem directly supports token value:



GuardiaNNN.ai (20% revenue → staking rewards + Karma)

SigNNNal (30% revenue → staking + Karma) Republeague (5% revenue → staking + Karma)



A portion of these earnings is used to buy back and stake NNN tokens , while an equivalent amount in USDC funds community Karma rewards , establishing a recurring value loop.

Brand Refresh and Identity Update

The relaunch is also a chance to reshape how NNN shows up to the updated branding introduces a more relatable tone and refreshed visual style - aiming to strike a balance between professionalism and community appeal, with aesthetics rooted in Web3 culture.

This identity refresh will roll out across the presale website, social channels, and campaign materials , culminating in a new launch narrative that's designed with the community, for the community.

About NNN

NNN is a decentralized Web3 ecosystem focused on blockchain security, community infrastructure, and open participation. Through smart contract tools, contributor programs, and user-friendly staking systems, NNN empowers users to build, audit, and earn - all while staying aligned with the values of decentralization.

With its move to Base, NNN sets the foundation for long-term growth and mass adoption through transparent governance, sustainable tokenomics, and community-first design.

