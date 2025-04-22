Gold Hits ₹1 Lakh: Netizens Crown Indian Women As Best Investors, Calls Them 'Lakhpati Didis'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The escalating trade war between the United States and China is impacting global markets, pushing investors to secure their portfolios with safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

On Tuesday, April 22, the 24-carat gold price hit ₹99,380/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11.30 am. The price of 22-carat gold was at ₹91.098/10 gms.

| Gold price hits ₹1 lakh mark: Here are 5 key reasons behind the rally

Notably, for retail customers across major cities of the country, where gold prices have touched nearly ₹99,500, you will pay ₹1 lakh or more for 10 grams of gold after adding GST to the bill. GST applied on gold purchases in India is 3 per cent (comprising 1.5 per cent CGST and SGST each). Thus, for gold worth ₹1 lakh, you will pay nearly ₹3,000 towards GST.

Social media users react

As gold touches record high prices, several social media users took to X to hail those who invest in gold, especially women, though some raised concerns about buying gold.

One of the users commented,“Gold at ₹1,00,000! Mom - Beta, ab se sona sirf photos mein pehnna (Now wear gold only in photos).”

| MCX gold rate close to ₹1 lakh amid Trump-Powell interest rate fued, weak USD

Another user added,“The price of gold is rising like it is an Olympic race. And the common man can just see the glow from a distance!”

“Government's Lakhpati Sister Scheme has also been successful, with the rate of gold, today all the sisters in the country are lakhpatis,” another user remarked.

| Gold miners, banks keep Australian shares afloat in holiday-thinned week

One of the users highlighted the government's lakhpati didi scheme and wrote,“Today, almost every woman in the country has become a 'lakhpati didi'. Every person who saves every penny to buy gold has become a lakhpati today. People have made a lot of money by saving small amounts. Gold has crossed one lakh.”

Another user said,“Just saw the news of gold prices touching one lakh rupees - Indian women turn out to be the best investors!”