The 11Th Sichuan International Travel Expo Set To Open Soon

LESHAN, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 21, the press conference for the 11th Sichuan International Travel Expo was held in Chengdu. At the event, Wang Yan, Vice Mayor of Leshan , stated that the city is accelerating its efforts to build itself into an important Interational Tourist Destination, continuously enhancing its international profile and influence.Historically known as Jiazhou, Leshan is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Leshan Giant Buddha, Mount Emei , and the Dongfeng Weir. It is recognized as a National Historical and Cultural City, Chinese Excellent Tourism City, and a well-known culinary landmark. In 2024, Leshan welcomed over 100 million visitors, with tourism revenue exceeding RMB 130 billion. The cultural and tourism sector has become a key pillar of the local economy.According to the information released, the 11th Sichuan International Travel Expo is scheduled to take place in Emeishan City, Leshan, from April 25 to 27. This year's expo covers more than 30,000 square meters and will welcome nearly 300 exhibitors. It will showcase emerging tourism formats, technologies, and products.Uzbekistan, Jilin Province, and Wulong District (Chongqing) will serve as the guest country of honor, guest province of honor, and featured theme city, respectively. Highlights of the event include“Night of Leshan,” a low-altitude aviation exhibition zone, and a World Grotto Art Exhibition.In recent years, Leshan has actively promoted the integration of culture and tourism, focusing on ten emerging tourism formats such as performance tourism, museum and cultural heritage tourism, educational tours, culinary tourism, wellness, and digital tourism. The city has launched innovative campaigns like“Travel with Exhibitions” and“Travel with Sports,” further stimulating the market vitality. At the same time, Leshan continues to attract high-quality cultural tourism projects. Of the city's 100 major projects last year, 21 were in the cultural tourism projects, with total contracted investment exceeding RMB 10 billion.

