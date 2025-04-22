Sumit Podder Joins MTB Capital Limited As CEO

In his long 14 years illustrious career, Sumit Podder led Bangladesh Finance Capital Limited as MD and CEO. Prior, he worked as Head of Structured Finance Department at Bangladesh Finance Limited. He was also Head of the Corporate Advisory Services of City Bank Capital Limited.

Moreover, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of MTB Capital Limited has worked with River Stone Capital Limited, Alliance Financial Services Limited, and Alliance Securities and Management Limited.

About his new appointment, Sumit Podder said that he is proud to join MTB Capital Limited as CEO and would contribute to the organization's future success, according to a release.

Sumit Podder is a seasoned financial professional with expertise in providing advisory services to customers in various financial transactions, including capital market operation, fundraising, portfolio management, mergers and acquisitions, raising capital through IPOs, financing, and restructuring.

He has much experience in advising clients in various sectors, including technology, telecom, bank and NBFIs, power, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer goods. His expertise and knowledge help clients make decisions and achieve their financial goals, concluded the release.

