Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts Urges Strengthening Audits On Renewables & Green Budgeting

In 2024, for the first time, some audits conducted by the Chamber of Accounts included, albeit infrequently, references to indicators consistent with the“green budget” approach. This marks a positive step toward Azerbaijan's transition to ecological financing. However, the analysis and pre-audit results on the effectiveness of state spending on renewable energy projects were not presented separately or adequately in the Report. The addition of such a section is crucial for public and parliamentary oversight.

This statement was made by Sadiq Gurbanov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology, during his speech at the plenary session of parliament today, according to Azernews .

The MP noted that the Chamber of Accounts faces challenges in the new era:

“The Chamber must assess not only the compliance of expenditures with legislation but also their alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 7 (renewable energy), 12 (responsible consumption and production), and 13 (combating climate change). Although the report includes general information on public expenditures in the field of green energy, it lacks in-depth analyses of their results and impacts. There is a need for more focused audits and substantive analyses in this area moving forward. In this regard, it is crucial that results-oriented budgeting and green budgeting approaches take a central role in the Chamber's audit activities. It is imperative that reports regularly cover topics like the green transition, digital transformation, and the economic impacts of climate risks.”