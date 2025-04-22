Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitation To Amir For Baghdad's Arab Summits

2025-04-22 06:07:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received an invitation extended to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to attend two Arab summits in Baghdad.
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein handed His Highness the Crown Prince the invitation at Bayan Palace for the 34th Arab Summit and the Fifth Arab Economic and Social Development Summit due in the Iraqi capital on May 17th.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa and Iraqi Ambassador in Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi, were present at the meeting. (end)
