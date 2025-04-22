403
Iraqi Court Postpones Khor Abdullah Agreement Appeals To April 30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Federal Supreme Court postponed Tuesday looking into appeals submitted by Iraqi president Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani on Khor Abdullah agreement between Kuwait and Baghdad, to April 30th.
According to the court's schedule, these two sessions will be held as postponed sessions and without pleadings.
The court did not issue any comment as to the cause of the postponement.
Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani launched separate appeals against a Federal Supreme Court decision to render an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between Baghdad and Kuwait unconstitutional.
In September of 2023, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled that a bilateral agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway was unconstitutional, a decision Kuwait said contained "historical fallacies". (end)
ahh
ahh
