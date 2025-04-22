403
Kuwait's Weather Improves Gradually From Tues. Evening With Possible Fog
By Zahraa Al-Kademi
KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- Director of the Meteorology Department Dharar Al-Ali told KUNA on Tuesday that wind speeds are expected to gradually decrease starting this evening, leading to mild weather conditions.
Winds will be light to moderate, ranging from eight to 32 kilometers per hour (km/h), shifting from southeastern with a chance of light fog in some areas, along with scattered clouds.
Overall weather conditions are stable, with wave heights during the day expected to range between 2 to 6 feet, and between 2 to 4 feet at night, Al-Ali noted.
Stable weather is expected to continue in the upcoming days, he added.
Temperatures are also forecast to rise, reaching between 39 Degrees Celsius and 41 Degrees Celsius and up to 43 Degrees Celsius by Saturday.
Winds will remain moderate although may occasionally strengthen, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. (end)
