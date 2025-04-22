Indian Actor Saif Ali Khan Buys Second-Home In Qatar, Praises Safety

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Months after a stabbing incident in his Mumbai residence, Bollywood actor and film producer Saif Ali Khan has purchased a residential property in Doha, citing safety as a key factor.

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Mumbai by Alfardan Group, highlighting The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island in The Pearl Qatar. Khan was introduced as a distinguished new homeowner at the island's ultra-luxurious branded residences.

Speaking about his decision to invest in The St. Regis Residences and make Qatar his second home, Saif Ali Khan shared:“As someone who travels extensively and values luxury, The St. Regis Residences in Qatar felt like the right choice. It is more than just a home; it is a lifestyle destination. I have visited many parts of the world, yet Qatar offers something truly unique - peace, safety, and refined modern living. Its close proximity to India makes it an ideal location for me and my family.”

The announcement from the actor comes just months after a knife attack in his Mumbai residence that shocked the film industry. Saif added, "The concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful and it's just a really lovely place to live. And the feeling you get when you're there is the important thing and the views and the food and the kind of lifestyle and the pace of living and these are a few of the things that led to my decision."



He also mentioned staying at the property during a shoot in Doha. "I thought it was amazing and there was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy," the actor concluded.