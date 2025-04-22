Danaher Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR ) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 28, 2025.

Key First Quarter 2025 Results



Net earnings were $1.0 billion, or $1.32 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $1.88.

Revenues decreased 1.0% to $5.7 billion and non-GAAP core revenue was flat year-over-year. Operating cash flow was $1.3 billion and non-GAAP free cash flow was $1.1 billion.

Rainer M. Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Revenue, earnings, and cash flow exceeded our expectations in the first quarter–highlighted by continued momentum in bioprocessing and better-than-expected respiratory demand in our molecular diagnostics business. Our team also continued to execute very well, leveraging the Danaher Business System to accelerate innovation, drive share gains, and deliver meaningful productivity improvements."

Blair continued, "While the macro backdrop has become more dynamic since the start of the year, it's in times like these that Danaher's positioning and capabilities truly stand out. We believe that the combination of our team's DBS-driven execution, resilient portfolio and strong balance sheet will continue to differentiate Danaher in 2025 and beyond."

Second Quarter and Full Year 2025 Outlook

The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP revenue, such as currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines. In addition, we do not reconcile forecasted adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (or components thereof) to the comparable GAAP measure because of the difficulty in estimating the other components (in addition to the items identified in the prior sentence) that would be reflected in any forecasted GAAP diluted net earnings per common share, such as investment gains and losses and discrete tax items.

For the second quarter 2025, the Company anticipates that non-GAAP core revenue will grow low-single digits year-over-year. For full year 2025, there is no change to the Company's expectation that non-GAAP core revenue will grow approximately 3% year-over-year. The Company is also initiating full year adjusted diluted net earnings per common share guidance in the range of $7.60 to $7.75.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Danaher will discuss its first quarter results and financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2025 during its investor conference call today starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available in the same section of Danaher's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at .

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Calculations of these measures, explanations of what these measures represent and the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable, and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

In addition, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025, this earnings release, the slide presentation accompanying the related earnings call, non-GAAP reconciliations and a note containing details of historical and anticipated, future financial performance have been posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results for the second quarter and full year 2025, momentum in the bioprocessing business, the Company's positioning for the future and anticipated differentiation and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the impact of tariffs and related actions recently implemented by the U.S. and other countries, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the global economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets, uncertainties with respect to the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence in our business and products, the impact of global health crises, uncertainties relating to national laws or policies, including laws or policies to protect or promote domestic interests and/or address foreign competition, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the healthcare industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the healthcare industry, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs), security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, the impact of our restructuring activities on our ability to grow, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government with respect to our production capacity in times of national emergency or with respect to intellectual property/production capacity developed using government funding, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to our manufacturing operations, the impact of climate change, legal or regulatory measures to address climate change and other sustainability topics and our ability to address regulatory requirements or stakeholder expectations relating to climate change and other sustainability topics, risks relating to fluctuations in the cost and availability of the supplies we use (including commodities) and labor we need for our operations, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, U.S. and non-U.S. economic, political, geopolitical, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of elections, regulatory changes or uncertainty and military conflicts), disruptions and other impacts relating to man-made and natural disasters, inflation and the impact of our By-law exclusive forum provisions. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.