Danaher Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
DANAHER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three-Month Period Ended
March 28, 2025
March 29, 2024
Sales
$ 5,741
$ 5,796
Cost of sales
(2,230)
(2,309)
Gross profit
3,511
3,487
Operating costs:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,858)
(1,807)
Research and development expenses
(379)
(368)
Operating profit
1,274
1,312
Nonoperating income (expense):
Other income (expense), net
(79)
(36)
Interest expense
(72)
(65)
Interest income
6
60
Earnings before income taxes
1,129
1,271
Income taxes
(175)
(183)
Net earnings
$ 954
$ 1,088
Net earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.33
$ 1.47
Diluted
$ 1.32
$ 1.45
Average common stock and common equivalent shares outstanding:
Basic
716.3
740.6
Diluted
720.8
748.6
This information is presented for reference only. A complete copy of Danaher's Form 10-Q financial statements is available on the Company's website ().
DANAHER CORPORATION
Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share
Three-Month Period Ended
March 28, 2025
March 29, 2024
Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP)
$ 1.32
$ 1.45
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assetsA
0.57
0.54
Fair value net (gains) losses on investmentsB
0.12
0.05
ImpairmentsC
0.02
-
Gain on a product line dispositionD
(0.01)
-
Acquisition-related itemsE
-
0.03
Tax effect of the above adjustmentsF
(0.13)
(0.11)
Discrete tax adjustmentsG
(0.01)
(0.05)
Rounding
-
0.01
Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 1.88
$ 1.92
Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets in the following historical periods ($ in millions) (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the amortization line item above):
Three-Month Period Ended
March 28, 2025
March 29, 2024
Pretax
$ 410
$ 407
After-tax
340
336
B
Net (gains) losses on the Company's equity and limited partnership investments recorded in the following historical periods ($ in millions) (only the pretax amounts set forth below are reflected in the fair value net (gains) losses on investments line above):
Three-Month Period Ended
March 28, 2025
March 29, 2024
Pretax
$ 90
$ 37
After-tax
68
28
C
Impairment charges related to a facility in the Biotechnology segment recorded in the three-month period ended March 28, 2025 ($15 million pretax as reported in this line item, $11 million after-tax).
D
Gain on a product line disposition in the three-month period ended March 28, 2025 ($9 million pretax as reported in this line item, $7 million after-tax).
E
Costs incurred for the fair value adjustment to inventory related to the acquisition of Abcam plc for the three-month period ended March 29, 2024 ($25 million pretax as reported in this line item, $19 million after-tax).
F
This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all nontax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. In addition, the footnotes above indicate the after-tax amount of each individual adjustment item. Danaher estimates the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying Danaher's overall estimated effective tax rate to the pretax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
G
Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the three-month period ended March 28, 2025, include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $10 million related primarily to changes in estimates of prior year tax filing positions, release of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to the expiration of statutes of limitation and excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation, net of charges related to changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions. Discrete tax adjustments and other tax-related adjustments for the three-month period ended March 29, 2024, include the impact of net discrete tax benefits of $36 million due principally to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation, release of reserves for uncertain tax positions due to the expiration of statutes of limitation and changes in estimates associated with prior period uncertain tax positions.
Sales (Decline) Growth by Segment and Core Sales Growth (Decline) by Segment
% Change Three-Month Period Ended March 28, 2025 vs. Comparable 2024 Period
Segments
Total Company
Biotechnology
Life Sciences
Diagnostics
Total sales (decline) growth (GAAP)
(1.0) %
6.0 %
(3.5) %
(3.0) %
Impact of:
Acquisitions/divestitures
(0.5) %
- %
(2.0) %
0.5 %
Currency exchange rates
1.5 %
1.0 %
1.5 %
1.0 %
Core sales growth (decline) (non-GAAP)
- %
7.0 %
(4.0) %
(1.5) %
Forecasted Core Sales Growth and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share
% Change Three-
% Change Year
Core sales growth (non-GAAP)
+Low-single digit
~3.0%
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
$7.60 - $7.75
Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
($ in millions)
Three-Month Period Ended
March 28, 2025
March 29, 2024
Total Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$ 1,299
$ 1,739
Total cash used in investing activities (GAAP)
$ (242)
$ (321)
Total cash used in financing activities (GAAP)
$ (1,255)
$ (133)
Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$ 1,299
$ 1,739
Less: payments for additions to property, plant & equipment (capital expenditures)
(245)
(291)
Plus: proceeds from sales of property, plant & equipment (capital disposals)
6
-
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 1,060
$ 1,448
We define free cash flow as operating cash flows, less payments for additions to property, plant and equipment ("capital expenditures") plus the proceeds from sales of plant, property and equipment ("capital disposals").
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing Danaher Corporation's ("Danaher" or the "Company") results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors:
-
with respect to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share, understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers;
with respect to core sales, identify underlying growth trends in our business and compare our sales performance with prior and future periods and to our peers; and
with respect to free cash flow (the "FCF Measure"), understand Danaher's ability to generate cash without external financings, strengthen its balance sheet, invest in its business and grow its business through acquisitions and other strategic opportunities (although a limitation of free cash flow is that it does not take into account the Company's debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures, and as a result the entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures).
Management uses the non-GAAP measures referenced above to measure the Company's operating and financial performance, and uses core sales and non-GAAP measures similar to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share and the FCF Measure in the Company's executive compensation program.
The items excluded from the non-GAAP measures set forth above have been excluded for the following reasons:
-
With respect to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share:
-
Amortization of Intangible Assets: We exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate. While we have a history of significant acquisition activity we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and related amortization term are unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Exclusion of this amortization expense facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time between our newly acquired and long-held businesses, and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe however that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to sales generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.
Restructuring Charges: We exclude costs incurred pursuant to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different (in terms of the size, strategic nature and planning requirements, as well as the inconsistent frequency, of such plans) from the ongoing productivity improvements that result from application of the Danaher Business System. Because these restructuring plans are incremental to the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and we believe are not indicative of Danaher's ongoing operating costs in a given period, we exclude these costs to facilitate a more consistent comparison of operating results over time.
Other Adjustments: With respect to the other items excluded from Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Common Share, we exclude these items because they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency, occur for reasons that may be unrelated to Danaher's commercial performance during the period and/or we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.
The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP core revenue basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP revenue, such as currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines. The Company does not reconcile forecasted adjusted diluted net earnings per common share (or components thereof) to the comparable GAAP measure because of the difficulty in estimating the other components (in addition to items identified in the prior sentence) that would be reflected in any forecasted GAAP diluted net earnings per common share, such as investment gains and losses and discrete tax items.
