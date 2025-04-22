PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
(1)
the effects of interest rate policies, changes in the interest rate environment due to economic conditions and/or the fiscal and monetary policy measures undertaken by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve Board, including changes in the Federal Funds Target Rate, in response to such economic conditions, which may adversely impact interest rates, the interest rate yield curve, interest margins, loan demand and interest rate sensitivity;
(2)
the effects of inflationary pressures on borrowers' liquidity and ability to repay;
(3)
the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of Peoples' business strategies and Peoples' ability to manage strategic initiatives, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, the completion and successful integration of acquisitions, and the expansion of commercial and consumer lending activities;
(4)
competitive pressures among financial institutions, or from non-financial institutions, which may increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures, which can in turn impact Peoples' credit spreads, changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Peoples' ability to attract, develop and retain qualified professionals;
(5)
uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost, and effect of legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or deposit insurance premium levels, promulgated and to be promulgated by governmental and regulatory agencies, including the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which may subject Peoples, its subsidiaries, or acquired companies to a variety of new and more stringent legal and regulatory requirements;
(6)
the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry;
(7)
current and future local, regional, national and international economic conditions (including the impact of persistent inflation, supply chain issues or labor shortages, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, high unemployment rates in the local or regional economies in which Peoples operates and/or the U.S. economy generally, an increasing federal government budget deficit, the failure of the federal government to raise the federal debt ceiling, potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, changes in the relationship of the U.S. and U.S. global trading partners), and changes in the federal, state, and local governmental policy and the impact these conditions may have on Peoples, Peoples' customers and Peoples' counterparties, and Peoples' assessment of the impact, which may be different than anticipated;
(8)
Peoples may issue equity securities in connection with future acquisitions, which could cause ownership and economic dilution to Peoples' current shareholders;
(9)
changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, levels of nonperforming assets, delinquent loans, charge-offs, and customer and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness generally, which may be less favorable than expected in light of recent inflationary pressures and continued elevated interest rates, and may adversely impact the amount of interest income generated;
(10)
Peoples may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;
(11)
future credit quality and performance, including expectations regarding future credit losses and the allowance for credit losses;
(12)
changes in accounting standards, policies, estimates or procedures may adversely affect Peoples' reported financial condition or results of operations;
(13)
the impact of assumptions, estimates and inputs used within models, which may vary materially from actual outcomes, including under the CECL model;
(14)
adverse changes in the conditions and trends in the financial markets, including recent inflationary pressures: and the impacts of potential or imposed tariffs on markets, which may adversely affect the fair value of securities within Peoples' investment portfolio, the interest rate sensitivity of Peoples' consolidated balance sheet, and the income generated by Peoples' trust and investment activities;
(15)
the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;
(16)
Peoples' ability to receive dividends from Peoples' subsidiaries;
(17)
Peoples' ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity;
(18)
the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems, such as the failure in 2024 of Republic First Bank, and closures in 2023 of Silicon Valley Bank in California, Signature Bank in New York and First Republic Bank in California, which may adversely affect the banking industry and/or Peoples' business generation and retention, funding and liquidity, including Peoples' continued ability to grow deposits or maintain adequate deposit levels, and may further result in potential increased regulatory requirements, increased reputational risk and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions;
(19)
Peoples' ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Peoples' third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Peoples and/or result in Peoples incurring a financial loss;
(20)
any misappropriation of the confidential information which Peoples possesses could have an adverse impact on Peoples' business and could result in regulatory actions, litigation and other adverse effects;
(21)
Peoples' ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes, and Peoples' reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected, including Peoples' primary core banking system provider, which can impact Peoples' ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;
(22)
operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Peoples and Peoples' subsidiaries are highly dependent;
(23)
changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative or regulatory initiatives, or other factors, which may be different than anticipated;
(24)
the adequacy of Peoples' internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in strategic, reputational, market, economic, operational, cybersecurity, compliance, legal, asset/liability repricing, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Peoples' business;
(25)
the impact on Peoples' businesses, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, theft, misappropriation or violence;
(26)
the impact on Peoples' businesses, as well as on the risks described above, of various domestic or international widespread natural or other disasters including severe weather events, pandemics, cybersecurity attacks, system failures, civil unrest, military or terrorist activities or international conflicts (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East);
(27)
the potential deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political or other shocks;
(28)
the potential influence on the U.S. financial markets and economy from the effects of climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs;
(29)
the impact on Peoples' businesses and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and adequately protecting Peoples' intellectual property;
(30)
risks and uncertainties associated with Peoples' entry into new geographic markets and risks resulting from Peoples' inexperience in these new geographic markets;
(31)
changes in laws or regulations imposed by Peoples' regulators impacting Peoples' capital actions, including dividend payments and share repurchases;
(32)
the vulnerability of Peoples' network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Peoples contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;
(33)
regulatory and legal matters, including the failure to resolve any outstanding matters on a timely basis and the potential of new regulatory matters, litigation, or other legal actions, which may result in, among other things, additional costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on our business activities, reputational harm, or other adverse consequences;
(34)
Peoples' business may be adversely affected by increased political and regulatory scrutiny of corporate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices;
(35)
the effect of a fall in stock market prices on the asset and wealth management business; and
(36)
other risk factors relating to the banking industry or Peoples as detailed from time to time in Peoples' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those risk factors included in the disclosures under the heading "ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS" of Peoples' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Peoples encourages readers of this news release to understand forward-looking statements to be strategic objectives rather than absolute targets of future performance. Peoples undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable legal requirements. Copies of documents filed with the SEC are available free of charge at the SEC's website at and/or from Peoples' website - under the "Investor Relations" section.
As required by U.S. GAAP, Peoples is required to evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its March 31, 2025 consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Peoples to update its critical accounting estimates and/or to revise its financial information from the estimates and information contained in this news release.
PER COMMON SHARE DATA AND SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited)
|
|
At or For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 0.85
|
Diluted
|
0.68
|
|
0.76
|
|
0.84
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
0.40
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.39
|
Book value per common share (a)
|
31.90
|
|
31.26
|
|
29.93
|
Tangible book value per common share (a)(b)
|
20.68
|
|
19.94
|
|
18.39
|
Closing price of common shares at end of period
|
$ 29.66
|
|
$ 31.69
|
|
$ 29.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average stockholders' equity (c)
|
8.79 %
|
|
9.56 %
|
|
11.30 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (c)(d)
|
14.66 %
|
|
16.15 %
|
|
19.91 %
|
Return on average assets (c)
|
1.07 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.32 %
|
Efficiency ratio (e)(f)
|
60.68 %
|
|
59.57 %
|
|
58.06 %
|
Net interest margin (c)(f)
|
4.12 %
|
|
4.15 %
|
|
4.26 %
|
Dividend payout ratio (g)
|
58.46 %
|
|
52.79 %
|
|
46.46 %
|
|
|
(a)
|
Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.
|
(b)
|
Tangible book value per common share represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."
|
(c)
|
Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.
|
(d)
|
Return on average tangible equity represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and it excludes the balance sheet impact of average goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."
|
(e)
|
The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income (excluding all gains and losses). This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets, and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."
|
(f)
|
Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
|
(g)
|
This ratio is calculated based on dividends declared during the period divided by net income for the period.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Total interest income
|
$ 124,542
|
|
$ 128,793
|
|
$ 127,593
|
Total interest expense
|
39,287
|
|
42,257
|
|
40,953
|
Net interest income
|
85,255
|
|
86,536
|
|
86,640
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,190
|
|
6,267
|
|
6,102
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
75,065
|
|
80,269
|
|
80,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance income
|
6,054
|
|
4,523
|
|
6,498
|
Electronic banking income
|
5,885
|
|
6,267
|
|
6,046
|
Trust and investment income
|
5,061
|
|
5,033
|
|
4,599
|
Deposit account service charges
|
4,015
|
|
4,502
|
|
4,223
|
Lease income
|
3,446
|
|
3,200
|
|
2,016
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
1,133
|
|
1,219
|
|
1,500
|
Mortgage banking income
|
396
|
|
173
|
|
321
|
Net (loss) gain on investment securities
|
(2)
|
|
12
|
|
(1)
|
Net loss on asset disposals and other transactions
|
(361)
|
|
(1,746)
|
|
(341)
|
Other non-interest income
|
1,472
|
|
1,906
|
|
918
|
Total non-interest income
|
27,099
|
|
25,089
|
|
25,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefit costs
|
39,821
|
|
37,499
|
|
38,893
|
Data processing and software expense
|
7,005
|
|
6,598
|
|
5,769
|
Net occupancy and equipment expense
|
5,612
|
|
5,821
|
|
6,283
|
Professional fees
|
3,087
|
|
3,311
|
|
2,967
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,213
|
|
2,800
|
|
2,788
|
Electronic banking expense
|
2,025
|
|
1,982
|
|
1,781
|
FDIC insurance expense
|
1,251
|
|
1,251
|
|
1,186
|
Other loan expenses
|
1,119
|
|
857
|
|
1,076
|
Operating lease expense
|
985
|
|
1,102
|
|
639
|
Franchise tax expense
|
929
|
|
664
|
|
881
|
Marketing expense
|
903
|
|
1,206
|
|
1,056
|
Communication expense
|
734
|
|
796
|
|
799
|
Travel and entertainment expense
|
500
|
|
723
|
|
608
|
Other non-interest expense
|
4,603
|
|
5,893
|
|
3,739
|
Total non-interest expense
|
70,787
|
|
70,503
|
|
68,465
|
Income before income taxes
|
31,377
|
|
34,855
|
|
37,852
|
Income tax expense
|
7,041
|
|
7,925
|
|
8,268
|
Net income
|
$ 24,336
|
|
$ 26,930
|
|
$ 29,584
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Cont.)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 24,336
|
|
$ 26,930
|
|
$ 29,584
|
Less: Dividends paid on unvested common shares
|
210
|
|
212
|
|
143
|
Less: Undistributed income allocated to unvested common shares
|
37
|
|
48
|
|
64
|
Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
|
$ 24,089
|
|
$ 26,670
|
|
$ 29,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
34,895,723
|
|
34,819,062
|
|
34,740,349
|
Effect of potentially dilutive common shares
|
401,412
|
|
453,003
|
|
311,461
|
Total weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding
|
35,297,135
|
|
35,272,065
|
|
35,051,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share – basic
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.77
|
|
$ 0.85
|
Earnings per common share – diluted
|
$ 0.68
|
|
$ 0.76
|
|
$ 0.84
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|
34,895,723
|
|
34,819,062
|
|
34,740,349
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
35,297,135
|
|
35,272,065
|
|
35,051,810
|
Common shares outstanding at the end of period
|
35,669,100
|
|
35,563,590
|
|
35,480,918
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 126,307
|
|
$ 108,721
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
60,671
|
|
108,943
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
186,978
|
|
217,664
|
Available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost of
|
|
|
|
$1,199,676 at March 31, 2025 and $1,229,382 at December 31, 2024) (a)
|
1,073,674
|
|
1,083,555
|
Held-to-maturity investment securities, at amortized cost (fair value of
|
|
|
|
$683,315 at March 31, 2025 and $692,499 at December 31, 2024) (a)
|
753,466
|
|
774,800
|
Other investment securities, at cost
|
51,322
|
|
60,132
|
Total investment securities (a)
|
1,878,462
|
|
1,918,487
|
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs (b)
|
6,428,526
|
|
6,358,003
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(65,232)
|
|
(63,348)
|
Net loans and leases
|
6,363,294
|
|
6,294,655
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,407
|
|
2,348
|
Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
103,847
|
|
103,669
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
144,843
|
|
143,710
|
Goodwill
|
363,199
|
|
363,199
|
Other intangible assets
|
36,900
|
|
39,223
|
Other assets
|
166,070
|
|
171,292
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,246,000
|
|
$ 9,254,247
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$ 1,526,285
|
|
$ 1,507,661
|
Interest-bearing
|
6,208,464
|
|
6,082,544
|
Total deposits
|
7,734,749
|
|
7,590,205
|
Short-term borrowings
|
19,228
|
|
193,474
|
Long-term borrowings
|
237,000
|
|
238,073
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
117,202
|
|
120,905
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 8,108,179
|
|
$ 8,142,657
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, no shares issued at March 31, 2025 or at December 31, 2024
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common shares, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 36,795,107 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and 36,782,601 shares issued at December 31, 2024, including shares in treasury
|
866,416
|
|
866,844
|
Retained earnings
|
398,218
|
|
388,109
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income taxes
|
(95,691)
|
|
(110,385)
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,220,262 common shares at March 31, 2025 and 1,311,175 common shares at December 31, 2024
|
(31,122)
|
|
(32,978)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,137,821
|
|
1,111,590
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 9,246,000
|
|
$ 9,254,247
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Available-for-sale investment securities and held-to-maturity investment securities are presented net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $237, respectively, for both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|
(b)
|
Also referred to throughout this document as "total loans" and "loans held for investment."
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Loan Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
$ 319,104
|
$ 328,388
|
$ 320,094
|
$ 340,601
|
$ 314,687
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
2,230,538
|
2,156,013
|
2,180,491
|
2,195,979
|
2,243,780
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,343,827
|
1,347,645
|
1,250,152
|
1,258,063
|
1,214,615
|
Premium finance
|
264,080
|
269,435
|
286,983
|
293,349
|
238,962
|
Leases
|
395,454
|
406,598
|
433,009
|
430,651
|
422,694
|
Residential real estate
|
848,168
|
835,101
|
777,542
|
789,344
|
781,888
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
235,409
|
232,661
|
233,109
|
227,608
|
221,079
|
Consumer, indirect
|
680,260
|
669,857
|
677,056
|
675,054
|
650,228
|
Consumer, direct
|
110,639
|
111,052
|
112,198
|
113,655
|
113,588
|
Deposit account overdrafts
|
1,047
|
1,253
|
1,205
|
1,067
|
1,306
|
Total loans and leases
|
$ 6,428,526
|
$ 6,358,003
|
$ 6,271,839
|
$ 6,325,371
|
$ 6,202,827
|
Total acquired loans and leases (a)
|
$ 1,511,704
|
$ 1,557,728
|
$ 1,585,552
|
$ 1,686,784
|
$ 1,757,169
|
Total originated loans and leases
|
$ 4,916,822
|
$ 4,800,275
|
$ 4,686,287
|
$ 4,638,587
|
$ 4,445,658
|
Total Investment Securities
|
$ 1,878,462
|
$ 1,918,487
|
$ 1,829,995
|
$ 1,883,865
|
$ 1,858,911
|
Deposit Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits (b)
|
$ 1,526,285
|
$ 1,507,661
|
$ 1,453,441
|
$ 1,472,697
|
$ 1,468,363
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand accounts (b)
|
1,086,112
|
1,085,152
|
1,065,912
|
1,083,512
|
1,107,712
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
1,965,978
|
1,921,415
|
1,884,139
|
1,812,874
|
1,680,413
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
967,331
|
878,254
|
894,690
|
869,159
|
859,961
|
Governmental deposit accounts
|
834,409
|
775,782
|
824,136
|
766,337
|
825,170
|
Savings accounts
|
895,677
|
866,959
|
864,935
|
880,542
|
901,493
|
Brokered deposits
|
458,957
|
554,982
|
495,904
|
412,653
|
483,444
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 6,208,464
|
$ 6,082,544
|
$ 6,029,716
|
$ 5,825,077
|
$ 5,858,193
|
Total deposits
|
$ 7,734,749
|
$ 7,590,205
|
$ 7,483,157
|
$ 7,297,774
|
$ 7,326,556
|
Total demand deposits (b)
|
$ 2,612,397
|
$ 2,592,813
|
$ 2,519,353
|
$ 2,556,209
|
$ 2,576,075
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets (NPAs):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing
|
$ 4,206
|
$ 8,637
|
$ 27,578
|
$ 7,592
|
$ 7,662
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
35,626
|
34,129
|
34,807
|
33,669
|
31,361
|
Total nonperforming loans (NPLs) (f)
|
39,832
|
42,766
|
62,385
|
41,261
|
39,023
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
5,980
|
6,170
|
7,397
|
7,409
|
7,238
|
Total NPAs (f)
|
$ 45,812
|
$ 48,936
|
$ 69,782
|
$ 48,670
|
$ 46,261
|
Criticized loans (c)
|
$ 226,883
|
$ 241,302
|
$ 237,627
|
$ 239,943
|
$ 256,565
|
Classified loans (d)
|
123,988
|
128,815
|
133,241
|
120,180
|
147,518
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of NPLs (f)
|
163.77 %
|
148.13 %
|
106.82 %
|
160.56 %
|
166.11 %
|
NPLs as a percent of total loans (f)
|
0.62 %
|
0.67 %
|
0.99 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.63 %
|
NPAs as a percent of total assets (f)
|
0.50 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.53 %
|
0.50 %
|
NPAs as a percent of total loans and OREO (f)
|
0.71 %
|
0.77 %
|
1.11 %
|
0.77 %
|
0.74 %
|
Criticized loans as a percent of total loans (c)
|
3.53 %
|
3.80 %
|
3.79 %
|
3.79 %
|
4.14 %
|
Classified loans as a percent of total loans (d)
|
1.93 %
|
2.03 %
|
2.12 %
|
1.90 %
|
2.38 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans
|
1.01 %
|
1.00 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.05 %
|
1.05 %
|
Total demand deposits as a percent of total deposits (b)
|
33.77 %
|
34.16 %
|
33.67 %
|
35.03 %
|
35.16 %
|
Capital Information (e)(g)(i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (h)
|
12.09 %
|
11.95 %
|
11.80 %
|
11.74 %
|
11.69 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.53 %
|
12.39 %
|
12.24 %
|
12.18 %
|
12.14 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (tier 1 and tier 2)
|
13.78 %
|
13.58 %
|
13.42 %
|
13.44 %
|
13.40 %
|
Leverage ratio
|
9.81 %
|
9.73 %
|
9.59 %
|
9.29 %
|
9.16 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
$ 845,200
|
$ 833,128
|
$ 821,192
|
$ 799,710
|
$ 780,018
|
Tier 1 capital
|
876,245
|
863,974
|
851,823
|
830,126
|
810,219
|
Total capital (tier 1 and tier 2)
|
963,170
|
946,724
|
933,679
|
916,073
|
894,663
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$ 6,991,360
|
$ 6,971,490
|
$ 6,958,225
|
$ 6,814,149
|
$ 6,674,196
|
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|
12.31 %
|
12.01 %
|
12.31 %
|
11.68 %
|
11.46 %
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (j)
|
8.34 %
|
8.01 %
|
8.25 %
|
7.61 %
|
7.37 %
|
|
|
(a)
|
Includes all loans and leases acquired and purchased in 2012 and thereafter.
|
(b)
|
The sum of non-interest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing demand accounts is considered total demand deposits.
|
(c)
|
Includes loans categorized as special mention, substandard, or doubtful.
|
(d)
|
Includes loans categorized as substandard or doubtful.
|
(e)
|
Data presented as of the end of the period indicated.
|
(f)
|
Nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing, renegotiated loans and nonaccrual loans. Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans and OREO.
|
(g)
|
March 31, 2025 data based on preliminary analysis and subject to revision.
|
(h)
|
Peoples' capital conservation buffer was 5.78% at March 31, 2025, 5.58% at December 31, 2024, 5.44% at September 30, 2024, 5.42% at June 30, 2024, 5.40% and at March 31, 2024, compared to required capital conservation buffer of 2.50%
|
(i)
|
Peoples has adopted the five-year transition to phase in the impact of the adoption of CECL on regulatory capital ratios.
|
(j)
|
This ratio represents a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the balance sheet impact of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets. Additional information regarding the calculation of this ratio is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."
|
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES INFORMATION
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$ 10,035
|
|
$ 6,014
|
|
$ 5,834
|
Provision for checking account overdrafts
|
155
|
|
253
|
|
268
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
$ 10,190
|
|
$ 6,267
|
|
$ 6,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross charge-offs
|
$ 8,760
|
|
$ 10,040
|
|
$ 3,874
|
Recoveries
|
639
|
|
454
|
|
554
|
Net charge-offs
|
$ 8,121
|
|
$ 9,586
|
|
$ 3,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) by Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
211
|
|
195
|
|
129
|
Commercial and industrial
|
374
|
|
78
|
|
228
|
Premium finance
|
65
|
|
51
|
|
46
|
Leases
|
5,409
|
|
7,619
|
|
1,058
|
Residential real estate
|
93
|
|
99
|
|
(3)
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7)
|
Consumer, indirect
|
1,656
|
|
1,153
|
|
1,390
|
Consumer, direct
|
135
|
|
142
|
|
217
|
Deposit account overdrafts
|
178
|
|
249
|
|
262
|
Total net charge-offs
|
$ 8,121
|
|
$ 9,586
|
|
$ 3,320
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a percent of average total loans (annualized)
|
0.52 %
|
|
0.61 %
|
|
0.22 %
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust assets under administration and management
|
$ 2,037,992
|
|
$ 2,061,267
|
|
$ 2,124,320
|
|
$ 2,071,832
|
|
$ 2,061,402
|
Brokerage assets under administration and management
|
1,626,768
|
|
1,614,189
|
|
1,608,368
|
|
1,567,775
|
|
1,530,954
|
Mortgage loans serviced for others
|
337,279
|
|
346,189
|
|
347,719
|
|
341,298
|
|
348,937
|
Employees (full-time equivalent)
|
1,460
|
|
1,479
|
|
1,496
|
|
1,489
|
|
1,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/ Cost
|
|
Balance
|
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/ Cost
|
|
Balance
|
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/ Cost
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term investments
|
$ 88,919
|
$ 900
|
4.10 %
|
|
$ 123,303
|
$ 1,432
|
4.62 %
|
|
$ 142,381
|
$ 1,922
|
5.44 %
|
Investment securities (a)(b)
|
1,897,035
|
16,598
|
3.50 %
|
|
1,910,266
|
16,353
|
3.42 %
|
|
1,832,599
|
15,235
|
3.33 %
|
Loans (b)(c):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
313,130
|
5,572
|
7.12 %
|
|
324,856
|
6,139
|
7.39 %
|
|
339,448
|
6,404
|
7.48 %
|
Commercial real estate, other
|
2,069,134
|
33,260
|
6.43 %
|
|
2,034,083
|
34,776
|
6.69 %
|
|
2,076,219
|
37,242
|
7.12 %
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,336,133
|
23,332
|
6.98 %
|
|
1,259,636
|
23,467
|
7.29 %
|
|
1,203,196
|
23,515
|
7.75 %
|
Premium finance
|
259,241
|
5,585
|
8.62 %
|
|
277,219
|
5,772
|
8.15 %
|
|
210,405
|
4,564
|
8.60 %
|
Leases
|
395,161
|
10,198
|
10.32 %
|
|
412,686
|
11,528
|
10.93 %
|
|
409,870
|
12,067
|
11.68 %
|
Residential real estate (d)
|
956,049
|
12,215
|
5.11 %
|
|
909,719
|
12,125
|
5.33 %
|
|
930,989
|
11,322
|
4.86 %
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
233,522
|
4,382
|
7.61 %
|
|
234,189
|
4,669
|
7.93 %
|
|
216,743
|
4,297
|
8.00 %
|
Consumer, indirect
|
674,211
|
10,548
|
6.34 %
|
|
670,470
|
10,590
|
6.28 %
|
|
656,244
|
9,281
|
5.70 %
|
Consumer, direct
|
117,881
|
2,234
|
7.69 %
|
|
118,370
|
2,229
|
7.49 %
|
|
124,091
|
2,098
|
6.82 %
|
Total loans
|
6,354,462
|
107,326
|
6.77 %
|
|
6,241,228
|
111,295
|
7.01 %
|
|
6,167,205
|
110,790
|
7.15 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(63,060)
|
|
|
|
(65,798)
|
|
|
|
(61,236)
|
|
|
Net loans
|
6,291,402
|
|
|
|
6,175,430
|
|
|
|
6,105,969
|
|
|
Total earning assets
|
8,277,356
|
124,824
|
6.04 %
|
|
8,208,999
|
129,080
|
6.20 %
|
|
8,080,949
|
127,947
|
6.31 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
401,344
|
|
|
|
402,930
|
|
|
|
410,719
|
|
|
Other assets
|
516,767
|
|
|
|
534,128
|
|
|
|
529,983
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,195,467
|
|
|
|
$ 9,146,057
|
|
|
|
$ 9,021,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings accounts
|
$ 879,301
|
$ 250
|
0.12 %
|
|
$ 862,257
|
$ 209
|
0.10 %
|
|
$ 905,713
|
$ 226
|
0.10 %
|
Governmental deposit accounts
|
781,782
|
4,652
|
2.41 %
|
|
811,633
|
5,233
|
2.56 %
|
|
763,899
|
5,084
|
2.68 %
|
Interest-bearing demand accounts
|
1,083,999
|
490
|
0.18 %
|
|
1,081,591
|
580
|
0.21 %
|
|
1,109,033
|
452
|
0.16 %
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
914,076
|
5,291
|
2.35 %
|
|
892,370
|
5,518
|
2.46 %
|
|
784,759
|
4,888
|
2.51 %
|
Retail certificates of deposit
|
1,939,364
|
18,434
|
3.85 %
|
|
1,904,274
|
20,037
|
4.19 %
|
|
1,582,426
|
15,900
|
4.05 %
|
Brokered deposits (e)
|
564,660
|
6,046
|
4.34 %
|
|
508,944
|
5,568
|
4.35 %
|
|
568,996
|
5,900
|
4.17 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
6,163,182
|
35,163
|
2.31 %
|
|
6,061,069
|
37,145
|
2.44 %
|
|
5,714,826
|
32,450
|
2.28 %
|
Short-term borrowings (e)
|
56,564
|
508
|
3.63 %
|
|
92,472
|
1,088
|
4.70 %
|
|
388,830
|
5,037
|
5.19 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
237,100
|
3,615
|
6.13 %
|
|
237,835
|
4,025
|
6.69 %
|
|
230,274
|
3,466
|
6.04 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
293,664
|
4,123
|
5.65 %
|
|
330,307
|
5,113
|
6.13 %
|
|
619,104
|
8,503
|
5.50 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
6,456,846
|
39,286
|
2.47 %
|
|
6,391,376
|
42,258
|
2.63 %
|
|
6,333,930
|
40,953
|
2.60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
1,498,964
|
|
|
|
1,516,933
|
|
|
|
1,501,738
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
116,797
|
|
|
|
117,151
|
|
|
|
133,202
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
8,072,607
|
|
|
|
8,025,460
|
|
|
|
7,968,870
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,122,860
|
|
|
|
1,120,597
|
|
|
|
1,052,781
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 9,195,467
|
|
|
|
$ 9,146,057
|
|
|
|
$ 9,021,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income/spread (b)
|
|
$ 85,538
|
3.57 %
|
|
|
$ 86,822
|
3.57 %
|
|
|
$ 86,994
|
3.71 %
|
Net interest margin (b)
|
|
|
4.12 %
|
|
|
|
4.15 %
|
|
|
|
4.26 %
|
|
|
(a)
|
Average balances are based on carrying value.
|
(b)
|
Interest income and yields are presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis, using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
|
(c)
|
Average balances include nonaccrual and impaired loans. Interest income includes interest earned and received on nonaccrual loans prior to the loans being placed on nonaccrual status. Loan fees included in interest income were immaterial for all periods presented.
|
(d)
|
Loans held for sale are included in the average loan balance listed. Related interest income on loans originated for sale prior to the loan being sold is included in loan interest income.
|
(e)
|
Interest related to interest rate swap transactions is included, as appropriate to the transaction, in interest expense on short-term FHLB advances and interest expense on brokered deposits for the periods presented in which FHLB advances and brokered deposits were being utilized.
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
|
The following non-US GAAP financial measures used by Peoples provide information useful to investors in understanding Peoples' operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of Peoples' peers. The following tables summarize the non-US GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in Peoples' consolidated financial statements:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$ 70,787
|
|
$ 70,503
|
|
$ 68,465
|
Less: amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,213
|
|
2,800
|
|
2,788
|
Adjusted total non-interest expense
|
68,574
|
|
67,703
|
|
65,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
27,099
|
|
25,089
|
|
25,779
|
Less: net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(2)
|
|
12
|
|
(1)
|
Less: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions
|
(361)
|
|
(1,746)
|
|
(341)
|
Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses
|
27,462
|
|
26,823
|
|
26,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
85,255
|
|
86,536
|
|
86,640
|
Add: fully tax-equivalent adjustment (a)
|
283
|
|
286
|
|
354
|
Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|
85,538
|
|
86,822
|
|
86,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted revenue
|
$ 113,000
|
|
$ 113,645
|
|
$ 113,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
60.68 %
|
|
59.57 %
|
|
58.06 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
|
|
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)
|
|
At or For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,137,821
|
|
$ 1,111,590
|
|
$ 1,124,972
|
|
$ 1,077,833
|
|
$ 1,062,002
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
400,099
|
|
402,422
|
|
403,922
|
|
406,417
|
|
409,285
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 737,722
|
|
$ 709,168
|
|
$ 721,050
|
|
$ 671,416
|
|
$ 652,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,246,000
|
|
$ 9,254,247
|
|
$ 9,140,471
|
|
$ 9,226,461
|
|
$ 9,270,774
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
400,099
|
|
402,422
|
|
403,922
|
|
406,417
|
|
409,285
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 8,845,901
|
|
$ 8,851,825
|
|
$ 8,736,549
|
|
$ 8,820,044
|
|
$ 8,861,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 737,722
|
|
$ 709,168
|
|
$ 721,050
|
|
$ 671,416
|
|
$ 652,717
|
Common shares outstanding
|
35,669,100
|
|
35,563,590
|
|
35,538,607
|
|
35,498,977
|
|
35,486,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 20.68
|
|
$ 19.94
|
|
$ 20.29
|
|
$ 18.91
|
|
$ 18.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity
|
$ 737,722
|
|
$ 709,168
|
|
$ 721,050
|
|
$ 671,416
|
|
$ 652,717
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 8,845,901
|
|
$ 8,851,825
|
|
$ 8,736,549
|
|
$ 8,820,044
|
|
$ 8,861,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
8.34 %
|
|
8.01 %
|
|
8.25 %
|
|
7.61 %
|
|
7.37 %
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-provision net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 31,377
|
|
$ 34,855
|
|
$ 37,852
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
10,190
|
|
6,267
|
|
6,102
|
Add: net loss on OREO
|
-
|
|
1,228
|
|
-
|
Add: net loss on investment securities
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
Add: net loss on other assets
|
330
|
|
458
|
|
309
|
Add: net loss on other transactions
|
51
|
|
60
|
|
32
|
Less: net gain on OREO
|
20
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: net gain on investment securities
|
-
|
|
12
|
|
-
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
$ 41,930
|
|
$ 42,856
|
|
$ 44,296
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items:
|
Net income
|
$ 24,336
|
|
$ 26,930
|
|
$ 29,584
|
Add: net loss on investment securities
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
Less: tax effect of net loss on investment securities (a)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Less: net gain on investment securities
|
-
|
|
12
|
|
-
|
Add: tax effect of net gain on investment securities (a)
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Add: net loss on asset disposals and other transactions
|
361
|
|
1,746
|
|
341
|
Less: tax effect of net loss on asset disposals and other transactions (a)
|
76
|
|
367
|
|
72
|
Add: acquisition-related expenses (benefit)
|
-
|
|
1,144
|
|
(84)
|
Less: tax effect of acquisition-related expenses (benefit) (a)
|
-
|
|
240
|
|
(18)
|
Net income adjusted for non-core items
|
$ 24,623
|
|
$ 29,204
|
|
$ 29,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days in the period
|
90
|
|
92
|
|
91
|
Days in the year
|
365
|
|
366
|
|
366
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 98,696
|
|
$ 107,135
|
|
$ 118,986
|
Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items
|
$ 99,860
|
|
$ 116,181
|
|
$ 119,807
|
Return on average assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 98,696
|
|
$ 107,135
|
|
$ 118,986
|
Total average assets
|
$ 9,195,467
|
|
$ 9,146,057
|
|
$ 9,021,651
|
Return on average assets
|
1.07 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.32 %
|
Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items:
|
Annualized net income adjusted for non-core items
|
$ 99,860
|
|
$ 116,181
|
|
$ 119,807
|
Total average assets
|
$ 9,195,467
|
|
$ 9,146,057
|
|
$ 9,021,651
|
Return on average assets adjusted for non-core items
|
1.09 %
|
|
1.27 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
|
|
|
|
NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) -- (Continued)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets:
|
Net income
|
$ 24,336
|
|
$ 26,930
|
|
$ 29,584
|
Add: amortization of other intangible assets
|
2,213
|
|
2,800
|
|
2,788
|
Less: tax effect of amortization of other intangible assets (a)
|
465
|
|
588
|
|
585
|
Net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets
|
$ 26,084
|
|
$ 29,142
|
|
$ 31,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days in the period
|
90
|
|
92
|
|
91
|
Days in the year
|
365
|
|
366
|
|
366
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 98,696
|
|
$ 107,135
|
|
$ 118,986
|
Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets
|
$ 105,785
|
|
$ 115,934
|
|
$ 127,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average tangible equity:
|
Total average stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,122,860
|
|
$ 1,120,597
|
|
$ 1,052,781
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
401,344
|
|
402,930
|
|
410,719
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 721,516
|
|
$ 717,667
|
|
$ 642,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average stockholders' equity ratio:
|
|
Annualized net income
|
$ 98,696
|
|
$ 107,135
|
|
$ 118,986
|
Average stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,122,860
|
|
$ 1,120,597
|
|
$ 1,052,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average stockholders' equity
|
8.79 %
|
|
9.56 %
|
|
11.30 %
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity ratio:
|
|
Annualized net income excluding amortization of other intangible assets
|
$ 105,785
|
|
$ 115,934
|
|
$ 127,847
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 721,516
|
|
$ 717,667
|
|
$ 642,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
14.66 %
|
|
16.15 %
|
|
19.91 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate.
