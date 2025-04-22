PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO ) today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income totaled $24.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.68. In comparison, Peoples reported net income of $26.9 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.76, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $29.6 million, representing earnings per diluted common share of $0.84, for the first quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2025. Although net interest margin decreased three basis points during the quarter, on a core basis, excluding accretion income, net interest margin expanded by three basis points," said Tyler Wilcox, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to remain committed to our focus on providing consistent results and driving shareholder value."

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.3 million, or 1%, when compared to the linked quarter driven by lower accretion income.



Net interest margin decreased to 4.12% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.15% for the linked quarter, driven by lower accretion income.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, contributed 17 basis points to margin for the first quarter, down 6 basis points from the 23 basis points of accretion income, net of amortization expense, recognized in the linked quarter.

Peoples recorded a provision for credit losses of $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was primarily driven by net charge-offs, and negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.22 for the first quarter of 2025 and $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $0.6 million, or 2%, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter.

The increase was driven by an increase in insurance income due to seasonal-performance-based commissions paid in the first quarter of each year.

Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter.



The increase was the result of increased salaries and employee benefit costs due to anticipated annual expenses that occur in the first quarter of each year. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 60.7%, compared to 59.6% for the linked quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary:



Period-end total loan and lease balances at March 31, 2025 increased $70.5 million, or 4% annualized, compared to at December 31, 2024.

The increase was driven by growth in commercial real estate loans and residential real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in leases and construction loans.

Key asset quality metrics improved during the first quarter of 2025.



Criticized loans decreased $14.4 million, or 22 basis points as a percent of total loans, compared to at December 31, 2024, driven by commercial loan upgrades and paydowns.

Classified loans decreased $4.8 million, or 8 basis points as a percent of total loans, compared to at December 31, 2024, driven by commercial loan paydowns and upgrades.

Period-end total deposit balances at March 31, 2025 increased $144.5 million, or 2%, compared to at December 31, 2024.



The increase in deposits was driven by growth in money market deposit accounts and governmental deposit accounts, which was driven by seasonality. Total loan balances were 83% and 84% of total deposit balances at March 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $85.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and decreased $1.3 million when compared to the linked quarter. Net interest margin was 4.12% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 4.15% for the linked quarter. The decrease in net interest income and margin was primarily driven by a decrease in accretion income, net of amortization, from acquisitions.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.4 million, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2024 was driven by lower accretion income.

Accretion income, net of amortization expense, from acquisitions was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, $4.9 million for the linked quarter and $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, which added 17 basis points, 23 basis points and 32 basis points, respectively, to net interest margin. The decrease in accretion income for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the linked quarter and the first quarter of 2024 was driven by fewer payoffs.

Provision for Credit Losses:

The provision for credit losses was $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $6.3 million for the linked quarter and $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was driven by (i) net charge-offs, (ii) a deterioration in macro-economic conditions used within the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model, (iii) an increase of reserves on individually analyzed loans, and (iv) loan growth.

The provision for credit losses recorded represents the amount needed to maintain the appropriate level of the allowance for credit losses based on management's quarterly estimates. The provision for credit losses negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share by $0.22 for the first quarter of 2025, $0.13 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.14 for the first quarter of 2024.

For additional information on net charge-offs, credit trends and the allowance for credit losses, see the "Asset Quality" section below.

Net Gains and Losses:

Net gains and losses include gains and losses on investment securities, asset disposals and other transactions, which are included in total non-interest income on the Consolidated Statements of Income. The net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the linked quarter, and a net loss of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The net losses for both the first quarter of 2025 and of 2024 were driven by a $0.3 million loss on repossessed assets in each quarter. The net loss for the linked quarter was primarily driven by a $1.2 million write-down of an other real estate owned ("OREO") property, which was acquired in a prior merger.

Total Non-interest Income, Excluding Net Gains and Losses:

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first quarter of 2025 increased $0.6 million compared to the linked quarter. The increase in non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, was primarily impacted by an increase of $1.5 million in insurance income due to seasonal performance-based commissions being paid in the first quarter of each year, partially offset by decreases in deposit account service charges and electronic banking income of $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, for the first quarter of 2025 was 24% of total revenue (defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income excluding net gains and losses) consistent with the linked quarter.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, increased $1.3 million, due to additional operating lease income of $1.4 million and trust and investment income of $0.4 million, offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in both insurance income and bank owned life insurance income ("BOLI").

Total Non-interest Expense:

Total non-interest expense increased $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $2.3 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, which was driven by annual merit increases, $1.3 million in stock-based compensation expenses attributable to forfeiture rate true-up on stock vested during the first quarter along with up-front expense on stock grants to certain retirement-eligible employees, and $0.7 million in health savings account ("HSA") contributions, partially offset by a decrease of $1.3 million in other non-interest expense, driven by a reduction in acquisition-related expenses, coupled with decreases in amortization of other intangible assets and marketing expense.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, total non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, or 3%. The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in data processing and software expense, $0.9 million in salaries and employee benefit costs, which were driven by higher sales-based incentive and medical costs, and $0.9 million in other non-interest expense, which was driven by increased postage costs, partially offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in net occupancy and equipment expense.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2025 was 60.7%, compared to 59.6% for the linked quarter and 58.1% for the first quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio increased compared to the linked quarter mainly as the result of higher non-interest expense, which was driven by annual expenses that occur in the first quarter of each year. The efficiency ratio increased for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to higher non-interest expense. Peoples continues to focus on controlling expenses, while recognizing necessary costs in order to continue growing the business.

Income Tax Expense:

Peoples recorded income tax expense of $7.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.4% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to income tax expense of $7.9 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7% for the linked quarter and income tax expense of $8.3 million with an effective tax rate of 21.8% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expense when compared to the prior quarter and to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower net income.

Investment Securities and Liquidity:

Peoples' investment portfolio primarily consists of available-for-sale investment securities reported at fair value and held-to-maturity investment securities reported at amortized cost. The available-for-sale investment securities balance at March 31, 2025 decreased $9.9 million when compared to at December 31, 2024, and decreased $42.8 million when compared to at March 31, 2024. The balances of unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale investment securities recognized within accumulated other comprehensive loss were $96.6 million, $111.8 million, and $111.8 million at March 31, 2025, at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period and were driven by changes in market interest rates. At March 31, 2025, Peoples' investment securities represented approximately 20.3% of total assets, compared to 20.7% at December 31, 2024, and 20.1% at March 31, 2024.

The held-to-maturity investment securities balance at March 31, 2025 decreased $21.3 million when compared to at December 31, 2024 and increased $74.0 million when compared to at March 31, 2024. The decrease when compared to at December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by principal payments. The increase when compared to March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by purchases of higher yielding, longer duration securities booked as held-to-maturity. The balances of net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investment securities were $70.2 million, $82.3 million, and $77.4 million at March 31, 2025, at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024, respectively.

The effective duration of the investment portfolio as of March 31, 2025 was approximately 6.36 years. The duration of Peoples' investments is managed as part of its Asset Liability Management program, and has the potential to impact both liquidity and capital, as mismatches in duration may require a liquidation of investment securities at market prices to meet funding needs. These assets are one component of Peoples' liquidity profile.

Peoples maintains a number of liquid and liquefiable assets, borrowing capacity, and other sources of liquidity to ensure the availability of funds. At March 31, 2025, Peoples had liquid and liquefiable assets totaling $723.7 million, which included (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) unpledged government and agency investment securities and (iii) unpledged non-agency investment securities that could be liquidated. At March 31, 2025, Peoples had a total borrowing capacity of $1.1 billion available through the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB"), and federal funds. Additionally, at March 31, 2025, Peoples had other contingent sources of liquidity totaling $3.9 billion. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $30.7 million when compared to December 31, 2024 due to timing of deposit inflows and loan outflows as of December 31, 2024.

Loans and Leases:

The period-end total loan and lease balances at March 31, 2025 increased $70.5 million, or 4% annualized, compared to at December 31, 2024. The increase in the period-end total loan and lease balances was driven by increases of $74.5 million of other commercial real estate loans and $13.1 million of residential real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $11.1 million in leases and $9.3 million of construction loans.

The period-end total loan and lease balances at March 31, 2025 increased $225.7 million, or 4%, compared to at March 31, 2024, primarily driven by growth in our commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, and indirect consumer loans of $129.2 million, $66.3 million, and $30.0 million respectively. These were partially offset by a decrease in leases of $27.2 million, primarily driven by our North Star Leasing business.

Quarterly average total loan balances increased $113.2 million, or 2%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in average total loan balances when compared to the linked quarter was primarily the result of increases of (i) $76.5 million in commercial and industrial loans, (ii) $46.3 million in residential real estate loans, and (iii) $35.1 million in other commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $18.0 million, $17.5 million, and $11.7 million in premium finance loans, leases, and construction loans, respectively.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, quarterly average loan balances in the current quarter increased $187.3 million, or 3%. The increase was driven by growth of (i) $132.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, (ii) $48.8 million in premium finance loans, and (iii) $25.1 million in residential real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $26.3 million in construction loans.

Asset Quality:

Key asset quality metrics improved through the first quarter of 2025. Delinquency trends remained stable as loans considered current comprised 98.5%, 98.7%, and 98.7% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2025, at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024, respectively. Total nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025 decreased $3.1 million, or 6%, compared to at December 31, 2024, and decreased $0.4 million, or 1%, compared to at March 31, 2024. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by the reduction in the amount of premium finance loans greater than 90 days administratively delinquent and decreases in nonaccrual other commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in nonperforming assets compared to at March 31, 2024, was impacted by the decrease of the amount of leases greater than 90 days administratively delinquent. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans and OREO was 0.71% at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.77% at December 31, 2024, and 0.74% at March 31, 2024.

Criticized loans, which are those categorized as special mention, substandard or doubtful, decreased $14.4 million, or 6%, compared to at December 31, 2024, and decreased $29.7 million, or 12%, compared to at March 31, 2024. As a percent of total loans, criticized loans were 3.53% at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.80% at December 31, 2024, and 4.14% at March 31, 2024. The decrease in the amount of criticized loans compared to at December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by commercial loan upgrades and payoffs. Compared to at March 31, 2024, the decrease in the amount of criticized loans was primarily driven by commercial loan upgrades.

Classified loans, which are those categorized as substandard or doubtful, decreased $4.8 million, or 4%, compared to at December 31, 2024, and decreased $23.5 million, or 16%, compared to at March 31, 2024. As a percent of total loans, classified loans were 1.93% at March 31, 2025, compared to 2.03% at December 31, 2024, and 2.38% at March 31, 2024. The decrease in classified loans compared to at December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by commercial loan paydowns and upgrades. The decrease in classified loans when compared to at March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by commercial loan paydowns and upgrades.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.52% of average total loans for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.61% for the linked quarter, and 0.22% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease relative to the linked quarter was driven by a decrease in charge-offs on leases originated by our North Star Leasing business, which comprised 31 basis points of the first quarter net charge-off rate and 49 basis points of the linked quarter net charge-off rate. The increase in net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2025 versus the prior year first quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in charge-offs on leases originated by our North Star Leasing business.

At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses increased $1.9 million when compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $0.4 million when compared to at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025 when compared to at December 31, 2024 was primarily due to (i) a deterioration of macro-economic conditions used within the CECL model, (ii) an increase of reserves on individually analyzed loans and (iii) loan growth. The increase in the allowance balance at March 31, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2024 was driven by loan growth and a slight increase of reserves on individually analyzed loans. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.01% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2024, and 1.05% at March 31, 2024. The ratio of allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 163.77% at March 31, 2025 compared to 148.13% at December 31, 2024, and 166.11% at March 31, 2024.

Deposits:

As of March 31, 2025, period-end total deposits increased $144.5 million compared to at December 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by increases of $89.1 million in money market deposit accounts, $58.6 million in governmental deposit accounts, and $44.6 million in retail certificates of deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $96.0 million in brokered deposits. The increase in governmental deposit accounts was due to the seasonality of those balances, and the increase in retail certificates of deposits was due to current specials being offered. The decrease in brokered deposit accounts was due to a strategic shift to other funding sources at lower rates.

Compared to March 31, 2024, period-end deposit balances increased $408.2 million, or 6%. The increase was driven by increases of $285.6 million in retail certificates of deposits, $107.4 million in money market deposit accounts, and $57.9 million of non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by decreases of $24.5 million and $21.6 million in brokered deposits and interest-bearing deposits, respectively. The increase in retail certificates of deposits was driven by special promotional rate offerings over the past year.

The percentages of retail deposit balances and commercial deposit balances of the total deposit balance were 76% and 24%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, 79% and 21%, respectively, at December 31, 2024, and 76% and 24%, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

Uninsured deposits were 27%, 26%, and 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024, respectively. Uninsured amounts are estimated based on the portion of customer account balances that exceeded the FDIC limit of $250,000. Peoples pledges investment securities against certain governmental deposit accounts, which collateralized $725.5 million, or 35%, $656.9 million, or 33%, and $865.6 million, or 42%, of the uninsured deposit balances at March 31, 2025, at December 31, 2024, and at March 31, 2024, respectively.

Average deposit balances during the first quarter of 2025 increased $84.1 million, or 1%, when compared to the linked quarter, and increased $445.6 million, or 6%, when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase over the linked quarter was driven by increases of $55.7 million in brokered deposits, $35.1 million in retail certificates of deposits, and $21.7 million in money market deposit accounts, which were partially offset by decreases of $29.9 million and $18.0 million in governmental deposit accounts and non-interest bearing deposit accounts, respectively. Total demand deposit accounts comprised 34%, 34%, and 35% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, at December 31, 2024 and at March 31, 2024, respectively.

Stockholders' Equity:

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $26.2 million, or 2%, compared to at December 31, 2024. This change was primarily driven by net income of $24.3 million and a decrease of $14.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss during the quarter, partially offset by dividends paid of $14.2 million. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss was the result of the changes in the market value of available-for-sale investment securities during the period.

Total stockholders' equity at March 31, 2025 increased $75.8 million, or 7%, compared to at March 31, 2024, which was due to net income of $112.0 million for the last twelve months and a decrease in other comprehensive loss of $13.2 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $56.8 million.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO ) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.2 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025, and 147 locations, including 128 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples' vision is to be the Best Community Bank in America.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of United States ("U.S.") publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings:

Peoples will conduct a facilitated conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results of operations on April 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, with members of Peoples' executive management participating.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures:

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than those in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Management uses these "non-US GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of Peoples' performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods and peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-US GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-US GAAP financial measures used in this news release:



Core non-interest expense is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the impact of acquisition-related expense.

The efficiency ratio is calculated as total non-interest expense (less amortization of other intangible assets) as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses. This ratio is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes amortization of other intangible assets and all gains and losses included in earnings, and uses fully tax-equivalent net interest income.

Tangible assets, tangible equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-US GAAP financial measures since they exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on both total stockholders' equity and total assets.

Total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes all gains and losses included in earnings.

Pre-provision net revenue is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses and all gains and losses included in net income. Return on average tangible equity is calculated as annualized net income (less the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets) divided by average tangible equity. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangible assets from net income and the impact of average goodwill and other average intangible assets acquired through acquisitions on average stockholders' equity.

A reconciliation of these non-US GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this news release under the caption of "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this news release regarding Peoples' financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "feel," "expect," "believe," "plan," "will," "will likely," "would," "should," "could," "project," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "continue," "remain," and similar expressions.

