Synchrony Reports First Quarter 2025 Results Company Also Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share And Approval Of A $2.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

Company also declares preferred stock dividends

STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF ) today announced first quarter 2025 results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The Earnings Release and presentation can be found on the company's Investor Relations website at .

Today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations website at , under Events and Presentations. A replay will also be available on the website .

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, a 20% increase to the quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025. The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.625% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock") and 8.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the "Series B Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share. The dividends of approximately $14.06 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.351563 per outstanding depositary share) and approximately $20.63 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.515625 per outstanding depositary share) are payable on May 15, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2025.

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $2.5 billion, commencing in the second quarter of 2025 through June 30, 2026. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had completed its prior share repurchase program.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF ) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country's most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country's #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit .

Contact

Investor Relations

Kathryn Miller

(203) 585-6291

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tyler Allen

(551) 370-2902

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony Financial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED